Lady Phoenix have all the pieces to put together championship run

MAYODAN – The McMichael softball team is off to a red-hot 3-0 start after the first week of the 2022 season. Winning hasn’t come easy in recent years, but the Lady Phoenix started to have some success last season after compiling a fist full of wins as they closed out at 5-9.
McMichael head coach Bob Casto said he feels like part of this seasons early success is because of the difficult road they traversed in 2021.
“Last year, not only did we have some wins, but we were in a lot of those games. We had four one-run losses and lost a couple in extra innings so we just missed on a couple of games last year,” the coach said.
Now in a newly realigned conference minus perennial powerhouse programs Eastern Alamance and Western Alamance who now play in a different 3A league, the Lady Phoenix are on a more level playing field, in the new Mid-State 2A Conference.
The current conference features familiar county foes in Reidsville and Morehead in addition to newcomers Walkertown, West Stokes, North Forsyth and T.W. Andrews. No doubt, the match-up with Walkertown, also undefeated at 3-0, is already circled on the calendar. Even though it is early, projections indicate that game could very well clear a path to a regular season championship and an automatic berth in the NCHSAA state playoffs later this spring.
McMichael began the 2022 season with a 13-3 win over county rival Rockingham Feb. 28 in the season opener then a 10-0 shutout over the Lady Cougars in the second game in the series March 2.
DMHS followed that up with a 14-4 victory over Southwest Guilford last Friday. Obviously the Lady Phoenix have been proficient at the plate as they have outscored the opposition by a whopping 37-7 margin which also illustrates the efficiency on defense.
The success starts with the pitching with three solid players in the rotation beginning with senior Haley Joyce. She pitched nearly every inning last year including a couple of nine inning games and her experience is starting to pay off big now that she doesn’t have to shoulder the whole load.
“The Mid-State 3A was one of the toughest conferences in the state last year in softball. Virtually every night we were facing a different D1 caliber pitcher. Eastern Alamance, Western Alamance, Rockingham, Morehead, Person – literally you didn’t get a day off. Even though our record wasn’t great last year, I look back on how competitive we were. Haley, she pitched a whole bunch of complete games last year. One game she pitched nine innings and we really just rode her all season,” said Casto.
Joyce has help this season, a luxury many teams don't have. Junior Anna Casto and sophomore Dakota Redmon are experienced and capable starters as well.
The coach said they all bring unique skill sets with different speeds on a variety of pitches, but the one thing that they seem to share in common is that all don’t get easily rattled when they get in a jam.
The Lady Phoenix have showcased their power at the plate with nine home runs in their first three games led by Makenna Stewart with trio of homers. Savannah Lockhart is right behind her with a pair of home runs while Haley Joyce, Bradyn Case, Jada Johnson and Dakota Redmon each cleared the fence as well.
“The great thing about this team is that on any given night, you don’t know who is going to carry you. Literally we have 13 girls this year that have that capability so we’ll just have to coach them see how it plays out. Usually, it’s just one or two players that carry you, but this is truly a team,” Casto said.
Championship Expectations
Despite their one pitch at a time philosophy, expectations are high amongst the players, staff and fans.
“We’ve set many tiered goals. Obviously winning the conference is something that we haven’t done I’m not sure if ever here. I don’t think it is out of the realm for us to win the state championship. That’s just how coach (Mike) Dalton and I have always looked at things. If you are not setting those goals, then why are you playing? That should be your ultimate goal. We have the team that can do it, we just have to keep improving and come to play every game,” Casto said.
The coaching duo knows a thing or two about winning titles. Dalton was the former McMichael head baseball coach and Casto was an assistant when the Phoenix won the 2009 NCHSAA state championship.
The Phoenix baseball team closed out that historic season with a record of 28-7 and defeated Patton 6-3 in the state title game June 6, 2009.
“There is no secret formula. First of all you have got to have the players and you’ve got to have the work ethic. Anytime you have to win multiple games, you have to get lucky sometimes. We reference that season a lot. Every game that season, a different player stepped up and that’s kind of how I compare that team to this one. We had Joseph Hughes who was named the Player of the Year that season and we had Craig Erskine and they played big. But if you look back on that season, every round a different player stepped up and made plays to help us win. That’s how they are similar in that the entire roster is capable of coming through. We have some big hitters and maybe you can pitch around them, but if you do, we can make you pay down the order,” said Casto.
UP NEXT: McMichael hosts cross-county rival Morehead (1-2) Wednesday, March 9 at 6 p.m. The first game of the potential showdown series with Walkertown is March 29.