Lady Phoenix have all the pieces to put together championship run

“There is no secret formula. First of all you have got to have the players and you’ve got to have the work ethic. Anytime you have to win multiple games, you have to get lucky sometimes. We reference that season a lot. Every game that season, a different player stepped up and that’s kind of how I compare that team to this one. We had Joseph Hughes who was named the Player of the Year that season and we had Craig Erskine and they played big. But if you look back on that season, every round a different player stepped up and made plays to help us win. That’s how they are similar in that the entire roster is capable of coming through. We have some big hitters and maybe you can pitch around them, but if you do, we can make you pay down the order,” said Casto.