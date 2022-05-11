Lady Phoenix softball team rolls to sweep of Walkertown in the state playoffs

MAYODAN – McMichael head softball coach Bob Casto said before the beginning of McMichael’s home game versus Walkertown in the first round of the 2022 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Tuesday, beating a team three times in the year is always a tall order.

But when all was said and done, DMHS made the rubber match look easy as they put another complete game together and cruised to an impressive 12-1 win over the Lady Wolfpack in first round post season action.

“I’m really proud of them. Everybody was swinging the bat well and we hadn’t been hitting that good recently when we had runners in scoring position. Hopefully we cured that tonight and it will carry over to the next round,” said Casto.

McMichael’s Haley Joyce got the scoring started with an RBI single in the bottom of the opening frame, then a throwing error in the field sent another runner across the plate for a 2-0 lead.

In the second inning, Anna Casto hit a shot down the third base line that bounced off the Walkertown infielder’s glove that resulted in another score.

But then things really to a turn for the worst for the Lady Wolfpack in the third where McMichael really heated up in the batter’s box as they kept a steady train of runners moving around the bases for scores as they plated nine more runs.

Joyce led the charge offensively with a pair of hits and four RBIs. Casto had a strong night with a hit and plated a pair of runs and Savannah Lockhart garnered a hit and added a pair of RBIs as well.

Redmon picked up the win in five innings pitched. She walked two, gave up four hits and struck out six Walkertown batters.

Redmon will likely get the start again in round two, but coach Casto said he’s got several reliable options in the bullpen and he feels equally confident with their abilities.

“We are going to give Dakota the ball again, but I wouldn’t hesitate at all to go with Haley (Joyce) or Anna (Casto) if I need to. I think Dakota has earned the right to start and she’s kind of come on pitching better at the end of the game so she will get the ball, but I have confidence in all my kids.”

The Lady Phoenix defeated Walkertown (15-9), a Mid-State 2A Conference foe twice during the regular season. McMichael won the first game 15-5 March 29 then again by a 6-4 margin April 22.

UP NEXT: No. 13 McMichael (19-6) will travel to take on No. 4 Forbush (19-6) in the second round of the 2022 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Thursday, May 12.

Forbush defeated No. 29 Randleman (7-13) by a score of 8-0 Tuesday in their opening round game. For complete results state-wide visit nchsaa.org.

Casto said even though the stakes are high in a one-and-done tournament, McMichael will stay the course that has gotten the team to where they are now.

“We’ve tried to be consistent all year win or lose, no matter who we are playing and I think that rubes off on the kids. When you can stay consistent and calm, they stay consistent and calm. They don’t get too hype or too nervous when the time comes. I told them that tomorrow, we’ve got to come out and have the best practice that we’ve had,” said Casto.

BOX SCORE

M 2 1 9 0 X 12

W 0 0 1 0 0 1