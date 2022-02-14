Lady Rams advance following first round win over Walkertown in league tourney

No. 4 seed Reidsville picked up a 59-47 win over No. 5 Walkertown in 2A Conference 34 action in the first round of the league tournament Monday night.

Things were a little tight in the early going, but when Lady Wolfpack guard Kandice Taylor knocked down a 3-pointer, she gave Walkertown their first, and what turned out to be their only, lead of the night.

Gracious Wise put RHS in control after hitting a 3-pointer and scoring 9 points in the opening frame as the Lady Rams went up 16-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Sparked by Mariah Wilson’s 10 second period points, Reidsville turned it up a notch in the second quarter with multiple runs that had RHS on top by 19 points at 33-14. But Walkertown answered with a run of their own beginning by a score in the post by Shaymiah Bailey which she followed up with a pair of free throws. As the first half came to a close, Taylor hit her second 3-pointer to cut the RHS lead to 35-23 at the half.

Kiera Perkins and Wise continued to be a crucial one-two scoring punch as the pair combined for 10 points while Heaven Perkins, Vichaiyah Slade and Morgan Hooper each netted buckets to give RHS their largest lead of the game, 21 points, at 51-30 by the end of the third quarter.