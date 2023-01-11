Lady Rams bounce back with big conference win over West Stokes

Reidsville rebounded from a tough 2-point loss to arch rival Rockingham on Saturday, with an impressive 56-37 Mid-State 2A Conference win over T.W. Andrews Tuesday night.

The victory not instilled confidence, but more importantly, keeps the Rams in a first place conversation with the other top-notch team in the league in the undefeated Red Raiders which will come to a head Friday.

It was a close, one-to-two possession game in the early going, but a 3-pointer off of a screen bank-shot by Gracious Wise right before the buzzer put the Rams up 12-10 at the end of the first quarter.

That positive momentum continued to turn in Reidsville’s favor with a nice run that put Reidsville up as many as 13 at the highest point in the second frame. West Stokes closed the gap to under 10 points, but scores by Morgan Hooper and Tatiana Chigwerewe had the Rams on top 33-21 at the half.

Reidsville really took over in the second half.

A trio of scores by Lea Miller, Kiera Perkins and another Miller bumped the lead up to 16 points. Another 3-pointer by Perkins helped RHS close out the third period with a 50-29 advantage.

As the fourth quarter wound down, the writing was on the wall as Reidsville put the win on ice.

Perkins led the charge for the Rams with a game-high 26 including four 3-pointers and Wise added 9 more to pace RHS offensively on a balanced scoring night across the board.

Meg White paced West Stokes with 14 and Ava Santoro and Jessica Beasley each added 8 points apiece.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (3-0, 6-4) travels to take on T.W. Andrews Thursday. West Stokes (2-3, 3-12) hosts North Forsyth (1-3, 3-10) Friday.

BOX SCORE

R 12 21 17 23 56

W 10 11 8 16 37