Lady Rams bounce back with win over Morehead on Senior Night

The Reidsville girls basketball team were able to get rid of the bad taste left in their collective mouths from the previous night’s loss to T.W. Andrews with a dominant 58-20 win over Morehead in the Lady Rams regular season finale Friday night.

RHS set the tone straight out of the gate with scores on their Senior Night led by Heaven Perkins, Kiera Perkins and Gracious Wise who put together a combined 15-0 scoring run in the first quarter. Morehead finally broke the ice with bucket by Caitlyn Fontaine and a pair of free throws by Tahmaurah Wilkins as RHS closed out the opening frame with a 15-4 lead.

Wise continued her strong play scoring a pair of baskets and Mariah Wilson added another score as the Lady Rams continued to attack the rim.

Kiera Perkins drew contact on several possessions and hit 6 of 6 free throws as the defense held the Lady Panthers to just once score as Reidsville took the 31-6 advantage into the locker room.

Wise and Vichaiyah Slade each knocked down 3-pointers as the lead ballooned to 49-11 at the end of the third quarter.