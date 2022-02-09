Lady Rams’ comeback spoils McMichael’s Senior Night

MAYODAN – It was anybody’s game to claim in a nail-biting county rivalry game that came down the wire, but some late turnovers allowed Reidsville to capitalize offensively and claim a 64-61 comeback win over the Lady Phoenix in 2A Conference 34 action Tuesday night.

McMichael guard Faith Robertson set the tone in the opening minutes with back-to-back 3-pointers en route to 12 first quarter points, while Reidsville’s Kiera Perkins kept the Lady Rams in the game with a triple and 9 points as DMHS closed out the opening frame with an 18-10 advantage.

A score in the post by Reidsville’s Morgan Hooper, followed by a steal and transition bucket by Alyssa Wicker, cut it to a two-possession game. Then another late charge by DMHS changed the momentum once again. This included scores by Robertson, Emily Wall, Lia Jones-Spencer and a 3-pointer right before the buzzer by Rachel Horton, which gave the Lady Phoenix the 32-19 lead to close out the half

McMichael maintained a 10-point plus cushion for the majority of the third period, but three-consecutive scores off of steals by Perkins with under a minute to go cut the Lady Phoenix lead to 41-36.