Lady Rams’ comeback spoils McMichael’s Senior Night

MAYODAN – It was anybody’s game to claim in a nail-biting county rivalry game that came down the wire, but some late turnovers allowed Reidsville to capitalize offensively and claim a 64-61 comeback win over the Lady Phoenix in 2A Conference 34 action Tuesday night.
McMichael guard Faith Robertson set the tone in the opening minutes with back-to-back 3-pointers en route to 12 first quarter points, while Reidsville’s Kiera Perkins kept the Lady Rams in the game with a triple and 9 points as DMHS closed out the opening frame with an 18-10 advantage.
A score in the post by Reidsville’s Morgan Hooper, followed by a steal and transition bucket by Alyssa Wicker, cut it to a two-possession game. Then another late charge by DMHS changed the momentum once again. This included scores by Robertson, Emily Wall, Lia Jones-Spencer and a 3-pointer right before the buzzer by Rachel Horton, which gave the Lady Phoenix the 32-19 lead to close out the half
McMichael maintained a 10-point plus cushion for the majority of the third period, but three-consecutive scores off of steals by Perkins with under a minute to go cut the Lady Phoenix lead to 41-36.
Wise came up huge for the Lady Rams in the final frame, knocking down a 3-pointer and scoring 16 points. Her 3-pointer gave Reidsville their first lead of the game with right around two minutes to play. McMichael kept it a one-possession to the end, and they certainly had their chances to pull out the win. But DMHS struggled at the free throw line in the final frame, hitting just 9 of 19 attempts. A late steal by Perkins and a score on the other end sealed the victory as the Lady Rams headed to the locker room for a rowdy post game celebration.
“They hustled and flipped the script on us – hats off to them. They did a great job and played super-hard. We did too, but turnovers hurt us at the very end. Overall, I’m happy with our effort, but we’ve got to take advantage of our opportunities. If we hit some free throws, we probably ice the win, but we missed some and let them back in. It was a good game to be a part of. I just wish it would have went our way, but congrats to the Rams,” McMichael head coach Taylor Luegers said.
Perkins led the Lady Rams with 29 points and Wise added 18 more on a balanced night offensively where eight RHS players scored.
“The girls just had to dig deep and play hard. I knew they could do it, they just had to actually want it,” Lady Rams head coach Deanna Solomon said.
Robertson had a game-high 31 points and Horton added 11 including a pair of 3-point baskets.
The Lady Phoenix won the first game in the series by a 56-54 margin Jan. 14.
UP NEXT: McMichael (6-4, 12-6) hosts West Stokes (8-2, 13-7) Wednesday and closes out the regular season with a trip to North Forsyth (0-10, 2-17) Friday. Reidsville (5-4, 7-7) will host Morehead (2-7, 3-17) Feb. 11.
BOX SCORE