Lady Rams improve to 2-0 with home win over North Forsyth

A turnover inducing Reidsville defense fueled a strong second half push which helped them notch a 52-46 Mid-State 2A Conference win over North Forsyth Friday night.

The Vikings set the tone in the early going as several jumpers and fast break opportunities led to a 15-11 lead to close out the opening frame.

The Rams battled back and eventually tied the game at 20-20 by the half.

North Forsyth had another productive beginning in the third quarter as they built an 8-point advantage, but Reidsville responded and cut the lead to two possessions at 35-31 at the end of the third quarter.

Following a Morgan Hooper score in the post, then a coast-to-coast steal for a bucket by Gracious Wise, Reidsville slipped into the driver’s seat with a 40-35 lead with just over six minutes to go in the game.

After building a several possession advantage in the fourth period, the RHS defense made several stops and steals as the intensity ramped up which led to several more transition points as Reidsville outscored the Vikings 21-11 in the final frame to put the game on ice.

Nyemia Sides and Milijah Hall led North Forsyth offensively with 11 points each, while Deijah Stone knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.

Perkins paced the Rams offense as she tallied 27 points and knocked down a pair of 3’s. Gracius Wise added 11 and Lea Miller chipped in 8 more.

The Rams opened up the season in impressive fashion as well with a dominant 58-2 road win over River Mill on Dec. 12.

UP NEXT: The Rams (2-0) will host cross-county rival Rockingham next Monday. North Forsyth (3-7) has a lengthy break on deck. The next game will be a home affair versus T.W. Andrews (1-0, 4-2) Jan. 3.

BOX SCORE

R 11 9 11 21 52

N 15 5 13 11 46