Lady Rams make most of tie-breaker and notch win over McMichael

EDEN – Considering McMichael and Reidsville were eliminated in the semi-final round of the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament earlier in the week, both got a rare opportunity to play a third place league tie-breaker Friday afternoon in Eden.
What started out as a 1-point game at the end of the opening frame, turned into a 54-32 Lady Rams victory.
After the two teams split in regular season play in games decided by just one possession, the stage was set for another nail-biter in the rubber match.
That’s the way things were shaping up in the first quarter.
A score by Emily Wall and a pair of buckets by Rachel Horton and Chaya Tatum in addition to a 3-pointer right before the buzzer by Courtney Freeman kept McMichael close.
During that same stretch, Reidsville’s Kiera Perkins scored three buckets in addition to scores by Gracious Wise, Mariah Wilson and a put-back in the post by Morgan Hooper to take a 14-13 lead at the end of the first.
But what was shaping up as a track meet, turned in the Lady Rams favor due to their prowess on the defensive end as they allowed just two more McMichael buckets in the second frame.
Meanwhile, Reidsville heated up with three jumpers by Heaven Perkins in addition to scores by Wise and Wilson and a 3-pointer by Vichaiyah Slade as the Lady Rams extended the lead to 33-17 at the half.
Kiera Perkins hot-hand continued as she became basically a one woman show, scoring 9 points while McMichael continued to struggle to get open shots as RHS remained in control with a 44-23 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
By the final frame it was just a matter of time as the Lady Rams lead ballooned to 25 points as RHS put the game on ice.
It’s worth noting that McMichael entered the game without returning All-Conference guard and the team’s leading scorer Faith Robertson.
Although Robertson did play limited minutes, she was at less than full strength nursing an injury from the 41-37 semi-final loss to West Stokes Wednesday night.
McMichael head coach Taylor Luegers said after the loss that his team shifts focus on the NCHSAA state playoffs which begin next week and he feels confident the Lady Phoenix will be an at-large selection.
Similarly, Reidsville head coach DeAnna Solomon believes her team is post season worthy and thinks the big win over McMichael can be used as a stepping stone to greater things.
“This is a great win to come off of going into the playoffs. We are hoping that this will help us get a better seed. I just told the girls to go out there and play defense and enjoy playing and that’s what they did, “ Solomon said.
Chaya Tatum led the Lady Phoenix with 8 points on an afternoon where 8 different players scored.
Kiera Perkins had a game-high 25 points and Wise added 10 more as seven Lady Rams players got into the scoring column.
UP NEXT: McMichael (14-9) and Reidsville (12-9) both wait to see if they earn an at-large bid in the NCHSAA state playoffs which begin next Tuesday. Brackets were not available at press time. Visit nchsaa.org for complete state-wide pairings and seeds.
BOX SCORE
R 14 19 11 10 54
M 13 4 6 9 32