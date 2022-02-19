Lady Rams make most of tie-breaker and notch win over McMichael

EDEN – Considering McMichael and Reidsville were eliminated in the semi-final round of the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament earlier in the week, both got a rare opportunity to play a third place league tie-breaker Friday afternoon in Eden.

What started out as a 1-point game at the end of the opening frame, turned into a 54-32 Lady Rams victory.

After the two teams split in regular season play in games decided by just one possession, the stage was set for another nail-biter in the rubber match.

That’s the way things were shaping up in the first quarter.

A score by Emily Wall and a pair of buckets by Rachel Horton and Chaya Tatum in addition to a 3-pointer right before the buzzer by Courtney Freeman kept McMichael close.

During that same stretch, Reidsville’s Kiera Perkins scored three buckets in addition to scores by Gracious Wise, Mariah Wilson and a put-back in the post by Morgan Hooper to take a 14-13 lead at the end of the first.

But what was shaping up as a track meet, turned in the Lady Rams favor due to their prowess on the defensive end as they allowed just two more McMichael buckets in the second frame.