Lady Rams make plays down the stretch to knock off Eastern Guilford

The Lady Rams cranked up the defense, however, and did enough damage offensively at the line to preserve the victory.

Perkins led RHS with 21 points, Wise added 15 and Hooper had 10 points combined in the post and free throw line.

Hooper’s play in the paint was a key factor in the run that put the Lady Rams back on top down the stretch.

“She’s been working really hard for the whole tournament and I told our guards to start looking for her and when they finally did, she really came through for us,” Reidsville head coach DeAnna Solomon said.

Reynolds led the Lady Wildcats with 17 points, Saniah Kimsey added 13 and Haley Haith chipped in 12.

One of the keys to the RHS win was tighter defense on Reynolds, who scored just once in the second half.

“I just told the girls they had to keep playing and not give up and turn up the intensity some. They had to play better defense and if they didn’t step it up, then we were going to get blown by and that’s what they did. They stepped up,” said Solomon.

UP NEXT: The Lady Rams (1-0, 3-3) will host Conference 34 foe Walkertown (0-1, 4-3) next Tuesday.