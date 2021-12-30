Lady Rams make plays down the stretch to knock off Eastern Guilford

GIBSONVILLE - Reidsville put together several crucial runs and ratcheted up their defense down the stretch to notch a 60-54 win over Eastern Guilford player in the final round of the Christmas Holiday Basketball Showcase Dec. 29.
RHS guard Heaven Perkins 7 first quarter points helped to counter Lady Wildcats guard Kayla Reynold’s, who knocked down a 3-pointer, and also flashes on the fast break as the Lady Rams closed out with a 16-14 first quarter lead.
Eastern’s Kamila Moore scored on the first possession of the second period and then a seesaw battle ensued. Perkins and Gracious Wise did the majority of the scoring for RHS as Reynold’s kept up the pressure after draining another 3-pointer and closed out the half with 14 points as the Lady Wildcats took over with a 34-30 at the half
The momentum continued to swing in Eastern Guilford’s favor as Reynold’s hit a perimeter 3-pointer and turnovers fueled a 9-0 run as the Lady Wildcats took control with a 39-30 advantage.
RHS countered with a run that began with put-back by Morgan Hooper, then a steal and score by Perkins to eventually take over the lead at 47-43 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the first few minutes of the final frame, Reidsville extended the lead to 8 points, but Eastern closed the margin back down to one possession with just over four minutes to play.
The Lady Rams cranked up the defense, however, and did enough damage offensively at the line to preserve the victory.
Perkins led RHS with 21 points, Wise added 15 and Hooper had 10 points combined in the post and free throw line.
Hooper’s play in the paint was a key factor in the run that put the Lady Rams back on top down the stretch.
“She’s been working really hard for the whole tournament and I told our guards to start looking for her and when they finally did, she really came through for us,” Reidsville head coach DeAnna Solomon said.
Reynolds led the Lady Wildcats with 17 points, Saniah Kimsey added 13 and Haley Haith chipped in 12.
One of the keys to the RHS win was tighter defense on Reynolds, who scored just once in the second half.
“I just told the girls they had to keep playing and not give up and turn up the intensity some. They had to play better defense and if they didn’t step it up, then we were going to get blown by and that’s what they did. They stepped up,” said Solomon.
UP NEXT: The Lady Rams (1-0, 3-3) will host Conference 34 foe Walkertown (0-1, 4-3) next Tuesday.
BOX SCORE