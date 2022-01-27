Lady Rams steady attack paves the way to victory over Morehead

JIM SANDS jsands@rockinghamnow.com

EDEN – A stifling, turnover-inducing Lady Rams defense set the tone in Reidsville’s commanding 57-12 2A Conference 34 road win over cross-county rival Morehead Wednesday night.

Reidsville’s defense not only led to transition points, but rarely the Lady Panthers a good look at the basket for the majority of the night.

Meanwhile, Reidsville scored on multiple fast breaks and did a good job from the perimeter as the Lady Rams took control with a 17-4 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The RHS defense got better as the half wore on, allowing just a solitary Lady Panthers bucket as Reidsville closed out the half with a 34-6 lead.

The Lady Rams added 17 more in the third quarter and held Morehead scoreless in the final frame to close out the victory.

RHS is currently tied in second place in the league standings with West Stokes with a record of 4-1, behind first place T.W. Andrews at 5-0.

The Lady Rams versus Morehead rematch in the second half of the regular season series will be played in Reidsville Feb. 11.