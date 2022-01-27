 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Rams steady attack paves the way to victory over Morehead
0 Comments

Lady Rams steady attack paves the way to victory over Morehead

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
kiera-perkins-photo

Reidsville guard Kiera Perkins goes up for a shot in the post in the Lady Rams 57-12 win over Morehead in 2A Conference 34 play Wednesday night.

 JIM SANDS

JIM SANDS jsands@rockinghamnow.com

EDEN – A stifling, turnover-inducing Lady Rams defense set the tone in Reidsville’s commanding 57-12 2A Conference 34 road win over cross-county rival Morehead Wednesday night.

Reidsville’s defense not only led to transition points, but rarely the Lady Panthers a good look at the basket for the majority of the night.

Meanwhile, Reidsville scored on multiple fast breaks and did a good job from the perimeter as the Lady Rams took control with a 17-4 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

The RHS defense got better as the half wore on, allowing just a solitary Lady Panthers bucket as Reidsville closed out the half with a 34-6 lead.

The Lady Rams added 17 more in the third quarter and held Morehead scoreless in the final frame to close out the victory.

RHS is currently tied in second place in the league standings with West Stokes with a record of 4-1, behind first place T.W. Andrews at 5-0.

The Lady Rams versus Morehead rematch in the second half of the regular season series will be played in Reidsville Feb. 11.

UP NEXT:

Reidsville (4-1, 6-4) will travel to take on Walkertown (2-3, 6-5) Friday followed by another road trip to West Stokes (4-1, 9-6) Jan. 31. Morehead (1-4, 2-14) hit the road to face West Stokes Friday and hosts North Forsyth (0-6, 2-13) Jan. 31.

BOX SCORE

R 17 17 17 6 57

M  4   2  6  0 12

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert