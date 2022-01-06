Lady Rams strong surge propels them past Walkertown

Reidsville improved to 2-0 in the 2A Conference 34 standings with a 62-51 win over Walkertown Wednesday night.

Four first quarter 3-pointers by the Lady Wolfpack, combined with strong play in the post by Shaymiah Bailey, helped put Walkertown in control with a two-possession lead for the majority of the opening frame.

RHS eventually cut it to 11-10 however, thanks to a put-back hoop by Morgan Hooper followed by a score by Heaven Perkins.

The Wolfpack made another push, putting together another run beginning with a fast break take by Bailey and a 3-pointer right before the buzzer by Kandace Taylor to account for an 18-11 lead at the end of the first period.

Bailey continued to dominate in the post with a put-back bucket to put Reidsville in an 18-11 hole in the opening moments of the second quarter.