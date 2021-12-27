The Eden Parks & Recreation Departments Lady Slammers volleyball team recently claimed the 2021 fall regular season championship. Shown front from left are Myka Patterson, McKenzie Miller and Mallory Griffiths. Standing back row from left Rebecca Patterson, Logan Cable, Ruth Miller, Anna Coleman and Sarah Shropshire.
Lady Slammers win volleyball championship
