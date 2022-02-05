Lady Wildcats break open tight game in second half to claim win over Reidsville

West Stokes’ pressure defense forced several late second half turnovers, leading to offense which resulted in a 46-40 2A Conference 34 victory over Reidsville Friday night.

In a one possession battle throughout the entire first quarter, points were tough to come by with two evenly matched teams, but a running one-hander in the lane by West Stokes guard Bree Spainhour, and one of two free throws by Hannah Davis, made it a two possession game.

RHS rallied in the closing minutes of the opening frame with a bank shot by Gracious Wise right before the buzzer which cut the Lady Wildcats lead to 12-9 at the end of the first quarter.

A seesaw battle ensued at the beginning of the second period as the intensity continued to rise. West Stokes had their opportunities to take over as the drew several trips to the free throw line, but hit just 3 of 9 from the charity stripe during that span.

Meanwhile, a pair of buckets and two free throws to match from Kiera Perkins, as well as continued point production from Wise, including a 3-point basket right before the buzzer, put the Lady Rams in front with a 24-19 advantage at the half.