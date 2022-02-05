Lady Wildcats break open tight game in second half to claim win over Reidsville

West Stokes’ pressure defense forced several late second half turnovers, leading to offense which resulted in a 46-40 2A Conference 34 victory over Reidsville Friday night.
In a one possession battle throughout the entire first quarter, points were tough to come by with two evenly matched teams, but a running one-hander in the lane by West Stokes guard Bree Spainhour, and one of two free throws by Hannah Davis, made it a two possession game.
RHS rallied in the closing minutes of the opening frame with a bank shot by Gracious Wise right before the buzzer which cut the Lady Wildcats lead to 12-9 at the end of the first quarter.
A seesaw battle ensued at the beginning of the second period as the intensity continued to rise. West Stokes had their opportunities to take over as the drew several trips to the free throw line, but hit just 3 of 9 from the charity stripe during that span.
Meanwhile, a pair of buckets and two free throws to match from Kiera Perkins, as well as continued point production from Wise, including a 3-point basket right before the buzzer, put the Lady Rams in front with a 24-19 advantage at the half.
West Stokes turned it up a notch at the beginning on the third quarter with a strong 7-0 run to take a 2-point advantage, but a steal and score by Perkins tied the game at 28-28 at the 4:20 mark. RHS went on another late push with scores from Morgan Hooper in addition to a 3-pointer by Perkins right before the horn to put the Lady Rams on top 36-30 at the end of the third period.
The Lady Wildcats went into attack mode offensively, while Reidsville went cold offensively. West Stokes attacked the rim and drew several fouls, knocking down 7 or 12 free throws down the stretch as they outscored RHS 15-4 in the final frame to close out the win.
Spainhour led West Stokes with 15 points, Hannah Davis added 14 and Haley Brewster chipped in 9.
Perkins led Reidsville with 15 and Wise added 12, including a pair of 3-pointers.
The Lady Wildcats won the first game in the series by a 62-28 margin Jan. 31.
UP NEXT: Reidsville (4-4, 6-7) hosts T.W. Andrews (8-0, 13-3) Monday, then travels to take on McMichael (6-3, 12-5) Tuesday. The Rams wrap up the regular season at home versus Morehead (2-5, 3-15) Feb. 11.
West Stokes (6-2, 11-7) hosts North Forsyth (0-8, 2-15) Tuesday.
BOX SCORE
W 12 12 12 15 46
R 9 15 15 4 40