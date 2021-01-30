Late surge propels Lady Cougars to second-consecutive Mid-State league win

WENTWORTH – Things started to look up this week for Rockingham, picking up their second-straight victory after a 47-44 win in a grinder versus previously undefeated Western Alamance Friday night.

Trailing late in the game, a buzzer-beating bucket by sophomore Kaylin Newman tied the game to set up the Lady Cougars victory.

Tied at 19-19 tie at the half, things weren’t looking good as RCHS went cold down the stretch, but the end turned out to be the opposite as tough defense, timely scoring and clutch free throws sealed the victory.

Hope Smith led Rockingham with 11 and Addie Gregson had a solid night as well, scoring 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers and was a perfect 4 for 4 from the line. Grace Matthews added 9 more to pace the Lady Cougars offensively. As a team, RCHS was 12 of 16 at the line on a night where every pointed counted.

Lydia Stucker led the Lady Warriors with 20 points, 12 in the fourth quarter alone. Allie Quinn added 11, which included a trio of 3’s and Bria Pullium chipped in 9 more.

Despite being two games under .500, the Lady Cougars have been far more competitive than appears on paper.