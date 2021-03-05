LeBron James’ voice is more important now than ever. So telling him to ‘stick to sports’ again isn’t going to work

“(LeBron) is phenomenal at what he’s doing, but I don’t like when people have some kind of status, they go and do politics at the same time,” Ibrahimovic said. “Do what you’re good at. Do the category you do. I play football because I’m the best at playing football.

“I don’t do politics. If I would be a political politician, I would do politics. That is the first mistake people do when they become famous and they become in a certain status. Stay out of it. Just do what you do best, because it doesn’t look good.”

So, in short, Ibrahimovic wants James to stick to sports. If Ibrahimovic had it his way, James — and all athletes — would shut out the ills of the world and stay quiet on issues outside of his immediate purview.

I’m sure James wishes it were that simple, too.

But that’s not the world we live in. That’s not the country James, a Black man in America, inherited. Hell, that’s not even the reality Ibrahimovic exists in, as James pointed out when asked about the comments.