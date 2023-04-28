How beautiful is the game of soccer? When played with talent, grace, and a vision, it is like a symphony. However, my recent experience with high school girls soccer is that it has become more like a game of tackle football. The mentality is to win at all cost. Witnessing players intentionally hurt their opponents takes the joy out of competition.

Who is to blame? Everyone! Players are to blame. Players that choose to play in this format have little to no regard for player safety. Coaches are to blame for encouraging this behavior. Coaches have a bench, and if we start benching players in order to clean up play, positive changes will occur. Referees are to blame. Referees have the ability to yellow card or red card players that exhibit this type of play, but they let the game play on. Last season I was literally told by a referee, “this is soccer.” In all of my years of coaching soccer, the only cards that I EARNED were because I was fed up with the roughhouse play, and then and only then play was cleaned up by the players, coaches and referees.