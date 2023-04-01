The Dudley Panther Athletic Club has created a fund for a $250,000 scoreboard project at J.A. Tarpley Stadium to enhance the school’s game-day experience and open doors academically.

The new Daktronics 10-by-17-foot video screen will include television-like features such as instant replay, in-game reactions, graphics, advertising and other content produced by the school’s first-known broadcasting crew.

The booster club hopes to have the new scoreboard installed by fall 2024 and could be used for any stadium event. Plans include the financing of new athletic programs and fostering a new media-related class in the Career and Technical Education category, not to mention drawing in more prospective students.

“Dudley doesn’t have a talent issue; Dudley has an access issue and that issue presents itself in multiple ways,” Panthers first-year athletics director Gregsha Lee said. “This scoreboard project is going to be a way that we level that playing field for not only our student-athletes but for our non-traditional students that are here that would like to have something to participate in that is going to hone on some of the skills they already fall into naturally. …”

According to booster club president Everette James, a member of the Panthers 1961 boys basketball state championship, talk of the scoreboard began three or four years ago but “the price sort of frightened some people.”

However, after vice president Stahle’ Vincent saw the enhanced scoreboard at Page High School, with word that Grimsley High School was getting one and with prior knowledge of Southeast Guilford High’s scoreboard, the idea was revitalized. From there, the Panther Club, which also includes board members Lee, Helen Furguson and Kevin Robinson, added Jacqueline Jones, Robert Rambert and Howard Stewart to form a fundraiser committee for the project.

Lisa Richardson, president of the Dudley Alumni Association, has also been credited with playing a significant role in the project's progress.

According to Vincent, the project does not have to be approved by Guilford County Schools. Additionally, funding will come from sponsors, and contributions will not include tax-payer money. James estimated Saturday that donations have reached about 20-30 percent of the $250,000 goal.

“We talk about setting an example, an example of ‘you set a goal, you work hard and you accomplish the goal,’” said Vincent, a Dudley 1966 football state champion who went to Rice University and became the first Black quarterback to play in the Southwest Conference. “Another thing we are trying to establish is the fact that at some point in time, you need to give back or give forward, one or the other.

“We’re actually giving back because of where we are at in our stage in life, but they need to see that in action. And beforehand, all they saw pretty much were the scholarship programs that benefited just a few, whereas this one will benefit a larger group and have a broader impact on the school.”

The current decades-old scoreboard contains typical elements such as score, game-clock time, timeouts, ball position and down and distance. The new scoreboard, in addition to its video screen, would have four panels designated for Supreme Partnerships, sponsors who commit to $7,500 for a three-year term.

Supreme Partnership members would also get 25 brand impressions per football game, a banner on Dudley baseball and softball fields, a 30-second commercial spot, game feature digital content and a cross-promotion opportunity. Other perks relate to hospitality, media and merchandise.

According to Stahle’, an additional top row of four Supreme Partnership spots can be added to the scoreboard.

The plan includes five more sponsorship opportunities, ranging from $500 to $5,000.

According to Lee, the school currently has an Athletics, Marketing and Media Club run by Lee and yearbook teacher Kayte Farkas, whom Lee said has had a “huge undertaking in this process.” The new media class would be operated separately and doesn’t yet have a formal title or teacher assigned, but Lee said the duo will “keep the show on the road” until a formal structure and formal teacher is decided by the school’s administration.

The class could be incorporated into the school’s curriculum regardless of the scoreboard’s installation status. The school currently has photography cameras but Lee said video cameras and other related broadcasting equipment will have to be acquired for the crew with additional funding.

Also, the current public address system is designed for the stadium’s current technology and may need to be modified along with the press box possibly needing upgrades.

Another goal is the expansion of the athletic program itself. Dudley is in the NCHSAA 3A classification with a 2022-23 average daily membership of 1,546 but doesn’t currently offer varsity teams in field hockey, lacrosse or tennis.

For the booster club, the idea isn’t about competing with other schools but about creating a pathway to more opportunities for Dudley students.

“It’s about the kids and them having some of the experiences that the other schools have,” James said. “Even though it may come easier for them than it did for us, our kids should have some of these bells and whistles the other schools have.