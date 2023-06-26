Several local varsity baseball players at Morehead and McMichael recently received All-State and All-Region recognition.

Morehead

Junior pitcher Anderson Nance, a North Carolina State commit, was an 2A All-State selection. The Panthers lead-off hitter also played short stop when he wasn’t on the mound.

Senior catcher Landon Woods, Morehead’s season MVP, was an All-Region choice. Woods is taking his game to Bluefield State College in West Virginia. Junior teammate Seth Sharpe also got the All-Region nod. Sharpe was strong at the plate and proved versatile in the field as well.

All three players were instrumental in helping the Panthers close out the season with a 23-7 record and made it to the 2023 2A NCHSAA Final Four for the first time in program history.

With the majority of roster slated to be back in action in 2024, Morehead head coach Kaleb Houchins says he expects his team to once again be back in the hunt for a state championship next season.

McMichael

McMichael junior Jace Dunn received All State honors and senior Tyler Sorrell was an All-Region selection.

Both players were key leaders for a McMichael team that closed out the season with a 16-12 record and made it to the 2023 playoffs.

Dunn played first base and outfield and was a two-time Mid-State 2A All Conference player hitting second in the lineup.

“Jace is the coach on the field. He thinks the game like a hall of fame manager and swings it like a silver slugger. He is an excellent young man that makes everybody around him better,” McMichael head coach Clark Erskine said.

A great all-around athlete, he an All-Conference selection in three sports at McMichael in the 2022-2023 sports season.

Sorrell was the lead-off hitter for the Phoenix and played outfield and catcher. He was a two-time Mid-State 2A All Conference selection. The Rockingham Community College early high school graduate will play baseball at Emory & Henry College in Virginia next season.

“Tyler was our fearless commander on the field. He never backed down from a challenge and believe it or not, was never close to one hundred percent healthy in 2023,” said Erskine.