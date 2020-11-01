Local softball ace gears up to compete at elite tournament in Texas

For Hundley, softball is not a seasonal event, it’s a year-round endeavor. She has been taking private lessons for several years from George Matherly, the pitching coach at Ferrum College, who also conducts seminars at the Yellowjacket Club in McLeansville, N.C.

Her passion for the game is so strong that she, along with the help of her parents, has transformed the family home into a full-time training compound, complete with a state-of-the-art batting cage along with a pitching machine where she spends several hours a day practicing. Hundley also works with her father in the evenings shagging pop flies to close out her training day.

She has long-admired and patterns her game after UCLA burgeoning star Rachel Garcia and hopes to one day follow in her footsteps as a college pitcher for the Lady Bruins.

Several fundraising projects being planned

Hundley is excited to be making the trip to compete against some of the best young softball players in the country, but there is still a lot of work to be done to earn the money to make the trek. Accordingly, she and her family are planning a variety of fundraising events to help make her dream-journey come true.

Plans are in the works for a bake sale which is slated to begin on Nov. 7 and be available through Dec. 5.