Local softball ace gears up to compete at elite tournament in Texas

Maci Hundley, a resident of Eden and a Wentworth Elementary School student, was recently selected as one out of 144 young ladies from across the United States to compete in the elite 12 and under Softball Youth All-American Games (AAG), an invite-only event that features the top youth players from across the nation. The tournament is scheduled to be held in Houston, Texas in December.
The 9 year old, who plays for her AAG travel ball team, the Lady Slammers out of Collinsville, Va., is currently making plans for the journey to the annual four-day tournament which is comprised of four national teams.
Once the event is complete, the best All-Americans will be invited to play on a Softball Youth Elite team at various high-profile tournaments around the nation.
Hundley has played in a number of state tournaments, including the World Series in South Carolina in the Top Gun Division, but the series in Texas will by far be the biggest stage she’s been on so far in her young and promising athletic career.
A pitcher by trade, Hundley is also a talented hitter that possesses one of the top on-base percentages on her team. She also sees time at third base as well as the outfield on off-pitching days.
Possessing a tireless work ethic, Hundley continually strives to develop her repertoire. She has already developed seven potent pitches in her arsenal to date, including an estimated 45 mile per hour screw ball.
For Hundley, softball is not a seasonal event, it’s a year-round endeavor. She has been taking private lessons for several years from George Matherly, the pitching coach at Ferrum College, who also conducts seminars at the Yellowjacket Club in McLeansville, N.C.
Her passion for the game is so strong that she, along with the help of her parents, has transformed the family home into a full-time training compound, complete with a state-of-the-art batting cage along with a pitching machine where she spends several hours a day practicing. Hundley also works with her father in the evenings shagging pop flies to close out her training day.
She has long-admired and patterns her game after UCLA burgeoning star Rachel Garcia and hopes to one day follow in her footsteps as a college pitcher for the Lady Bruins.
Several fundraising projects being planned
Hundley is excited to be making the trip to compete against some of the best young softball players in the country, but there is still a lot of work to be done to earn the money to make the trek. Accordingly, she and her family are planning a variety of fundraising events to help make her dream-journey come true.
Plans are in the works for a bake sale which is slated to begin on Nov. 7 and be available through Dec. 5.
In addition, the Hundley’s, along with one of Maci’s best friends, Ella Rogers, are organizing a stew sale fundraiser featuring a cherished family recipe for pickup on Nov. 21.
Maci’s family said the support in the community so far has been great and it is something they all extremely grateful for.
Aside from the rigors of the fundraising projects, for now, she’s keeping her eyes on the prize and keeping her nose to the grindstone training as she gears up for the much-anticipated trip to Texas.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!