Local Tennis Briefs

Pat’s Tennis Aces
Rockingham County YMCA’s
YMCA Sports Philosophy: Participants have fun in a safe learning environment. The YMCA believes in the God-given potential of every child, encourages teamwork and a sense of belonging.
Registration fees: $80 YMCA members or $96 potential members.
Deadlines: Thursday, April 15
Clinic Dates and Times: Monday’s and Wednesday’s April 19 through May 12 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Eden YMCA located at 301 S. Kennedy Street
Player Equipment: wear athletic clothing, tennis shoes and bring a labeled water bottle and racquet.
What to expect: Learn and improve tennis skills while getting exercise and having fun.
Pat’s Tennis Aces at Deep Spring Country Club
Location: 160 Country Club Drive in Stoneville
Adult Classes
Cardio Tennis: Tuesday’s: April 13, April 20, April 27 and May 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: $40 members / $60 non-members
Intermediate Plus Players: Thursday’s April 15, April 22, April 29 and May 6 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $60 members / $80 non-members
Junior Clinics: Tuesday’s and Thursday April 13 through May 6 (8 classes)
Ages: 11 and under from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: $80 members / potential members $96
Pat’s Tennis Aces in Eden
Adult / Beginner
Monday’s: April 19, April 26, May 3 and May 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost: $40 members / $60 potential members
Cardio Ten
Monday’s: April 19, April 26, May 3 and May 10 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Cost: $40 members / $60 non-members
Intermediate Plus
April 21, April 28, May 3, May 5 and May 12 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $60 members / $80 potential members