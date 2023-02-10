MAYODAN – McMichael senior Savannah Lockhart signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her education and play softball at College of Charleston following her high school graduation later this spring.

Lockhart was a key member of a Phoenix team that closed out the 2022 season with a second place finish in the Mid-State 2A Conference race at 8-2 and finished with a 21-7 overall record. McMichael made it the third round of the 2A NCHSAA state playoffs, where they came up just short in a 4-3 loss to West Stokes May 17.

She was a statistical leader in virtually every category on both offense and defense. Lockhart had a .495 batting average, scored 26 runs, had 39 hits, 39 RBIs and crushed 13 home runs last season.

“Last year, it was amazing the numbers that she put up. She’s incredibly talented at the plate. The thing that makes our team so good is the people around her. You really can’t pitch around her. Several teams did that last year and a lot of times we had Hailey Joyce behind her. Even in the playoff game, they pitched around her one time and Hailey hit a home run. So it’s like, you better pitch to her or they are going to hurt us down the road. She had an amazing season – 13 home runs if I remember right. She’s a scary hitter to pitch to. You can’t leave anything over the plate,” McMichael head softball coach Bob Casto said.

In addition, she had a .553 on base percentage and was nearly flawless as a catcher.

“That goes back, I think she had several walks too especially if there is no one on base. They are just going to throw her anything she can hurt them with. That almost makes her season even more incredible because you know teams don’t want to pitch to her and she still hit 13 home runs,” Casto said.

She was equally adept on defense as she finished with a .977 fielding percentage.

Lockhart said playing college softball is a goal that has been on her mind since grade school.

“I’ve played softball since I was 7 years old, so I’ve played almost my entire life. My dream since I was young was to play at a Division I level, honestly it was to play at any level, but as I’ve gotten older I’ve traveled all over the country playing and when I was looking at schools, Charleston felt like home. Everything about it was just perfect so that’s why I chose it,” she said.

Her high school coach believes she leads from both a vocal standpoint as well as by example.

“The biggest thing with her, to me, is the kids have always paid attention to her and watched her leadership. She has always loved playing and that’s something I always stress to our team is always have fun. If you are not having fun, then you are not spending your time wisely. You ought to have fun anytime you are on the field and Savannah always does. It kind of feeds down to everyone else. I think her attitude spreads to everybody. She knows when it is time to be serious, but she always has fun and everyone sees that. There were very few times last year where there was any tension on the field with stress. It was just everybody played freely,” said the McMichael coach.

After receiving top Mid-State 2A All Conference honors last season as one of the best players in the league, Casto said her numbers will be tough to top in her senior campaign, but he knows she will continue to make a difference.

“For me to ask her to duplicate the season she had last year would be a little unfair as a coach because everyone that is going to be pitching to her knows what she did last year. I just want her to go to the plate every time loose, do her best and look for a pitch to hit and just take what she is given. She can’t go up there looking for a homer every time. I don’t expect her to. They will come. In our program, it’s always more about a team thing,” he said.

Lockhart said now that her college choice is made, she wants to focus on her ultimate goal of winning a state championship in high school.

“Oh yes, we have all definitely been putting in the work in the off season and we are excited because there are a bunch of us that are seniors and we think this is going to be the best season that we’ve had so far,” said Lockhart.

Lockhart and company open up the 2023 season with a home game versus Western Alamance Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m.