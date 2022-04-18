Longleaf Film Festival coming to the North Carolina Museum of History

RALEIGH, NC — Celebrate Longleaf Film Festival at the North Carolina Museum of History on Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14. A free-to-attend film festival that highlights the best of independent film in a place that recognizes filmmakers and film fans do make history—this is Longleaf. The weekend festival screens films that demonstrate a Tar Heel State connection, through the people involved in making them, their filming location, or their subject. Socials, Movies-N-Moonlight, workshops, and screenings will engage audiences and filmmakers.

This is year eight for Longleaf and co-director Sally Bloom is excited to be back in person. “We are proud of our efforts to showcase independent film during the pandemic with two virtual events and eagerly look forward to being back at our home base, watching films on the big screen, enjoying the community of film fans and filmmakers, together!”

Bloom continued, “We’re screening 68 terrific films over Friday and Saturday, all with North Carolina connections. The films engage, confound, and delight with imaginative storytelling that speaks to the filmmakers’ creativity and perseverance in making movies during very challenging times. Longleaf Film Festival will screen a variety of films, including narrative, documentary, spoken word, animation, and more. It will be a memorable weekend, to be sure.”

The festival kicks off with a two-hour block on Friday afternoon. Then guests gather for the Filmmakers and Friends Reception (limited tickets available), followed by Movies-N-Moonlight, an outdoor film block shown on a giant inflatable screen.

Saturday features four two-hour film blocks (with short question-and-answer sessions with representatives of films in that block) running from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., as well as workshops, including “Film Secrets from the State Archives” with Archivist Vann Evans and “Our Strange New Land: Narrative Movie Sets in the American South” with Alex Harris, founder of the Duke University Center of Documentary Studies and filmmaker Roni Nicole Henderson.

Longleaf concludes that evening with an awards ceremony followed by a Wrap Party at The Big Easy in downtown Raleigh.

Check out all the official selections and information on scheduled events at LongleafFilmFestival.com.

For additional information, contact Bloom at 919-814-7028 or sally.bloom@ncdcr.gov, or visit LongleafFilmFestival.com.

Longleaf Film Festival Official Selections—Behind the Scenes

“Each of the 68 films at Longleaf has amazing on-screen and behind-the-camera stories. The dedication and resilience of the filmmakers and their film families are demonstrated in the behind-the-camera stories. Many other stories will be shared during Longleaf 2022,” says co-director Bloom. “Join us as we celebrate film, fun, and community.”

Director of the documentary short about endangered whales 356, Bonnie Monteleone shares that the cinematographer was extremely seasick during the entire eight hours of the filming boat ride.

An actual baby grand piano was burned for the narrative short Caesura, according to director Andy Brewster.

Producer Ed Foster “somehow” ended up with four dogs during the filming of Rescuers, a documentary short about animal rescue workers.

The narrative short Bruja was filmed during quarantine and mostly directed over Zoom, according to film directors Emory Rice and Ommar Guiterrez.

Little Satchmo, a documentary feature about the unknown daughter of Louis Armstrong, was filmed entirely during the COVID-19 pandemic. Voice-over narration was recorded remotely, and a socially distanced, masked shoot was in place for principal photography, according to director John Alexander.

The narrative short Feeling Through is the first film to have a DeafBlind actor as the lead, according to director Doug Roland. The film was made in partnership with the Helen Keller National Center.