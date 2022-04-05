Longtime USTA Southern Executive Director John Callen dies

The Southern Tennis Association mourns the passing of John Callen, 69, beloved USTA Southern Executive Director & COO for 33 years. After he battled cancer for more than a year, Callen passed away peacefully on April 3 with his wife, Frances, and their daughters by his side at his home in Johns Creek, Ga.

Over the span of more than a half century, Callen’s contributions to Southern tennis ran the gamut of the tennis world. He was a player, coach, volunteer and, ultimately, a leading tennis executive.

USTA Southern President & CEO, Randy Jackson said, “John Callen was a driving force behind the success of the Southern Tennis Association for the past 33 years, yet he typically credited volunteers and staff for accomplishments. Not only was John a great leader, but he was also a teacher, role model, friend and mentor to tennis leaders and supporters everywhere. His influence extends much further than the Southern Section. His advice was sought by volunteers, staff and leaders throughout the country – from community tennis associations in small towns to USTA leadership at the highest level.

USTA Southern Delegate and former President & CEO Bonnie Vandegrift remembered Callen warmly. "John became your friend the instant you met him. I will sorely miss his friendship and the kindness, support, and encouragement he has shown to me and so many of the tennis volunteers within the Southern Section. We are all certainly better for having John Callen in our lives.”

In 2021, the Southern Tennis Foundation established the John Callen Scholarship to fund annual scholarships for Southern college students. Anyone wishing to contribute to the scholarship fund, please go to the Southern Tennis Foundation website.

John Callen, a tennis icon

Callen grew up in Birmingham, Ala., where he was student body president, athletic club president, a member of the National Honor Society and a varsity tennis player who went undefeated in high school dual matches.

He went on to play at the collegiate level at Georgia Tech from 1970-74, where he served as co-captain and played No. 1 to No. 4 singles and No. 1 to No. 2 doubles over his four-year career. In 1974, he began a 15-year tennis pro career as Head Tennis Professional at Big Canoe (Ga.), Director of Tennis at the Indian Hills Country Club and Athletic Director at Standard Club. Callen continued to hone his skills as a player, winning numerous Southern tennis titles and reaching the No. 1 ranking in the section for multiple years across many age groups.

In 1989, he was named USTA Southern Executive Director and later also served as its Chief Operating Officer. In June 2021, he announced his retirement and worked into March 2022. At that time, he was the longest serving USTA section executive director.

Callen has been dedicated to volunteerism in the Southern Section. He was a founder of the Georgia Tennis Hall of Fame, founding member of the Georgia Tennis Patrons Foundation and founding member of Atlanta Lawn Tennis Association (ALTA) Foundation. He served as Georgia Tennis Association President from 1982-83. He was also elected to ALTA’s Board of Trustees and the Board of Directors of the Georgia Professional Tennis Association. Callen coached winning Georgia Junior Davis Cup teams. He served as USTA Southern Vice President along with being a member of numerous USTA committees.

Callen was a member of four Halls of Fame: the Southern Tennis Hall of Fame (inducted in 2013), the Alabama Tennis Foundation Hall of Fame (2000), the Georgia Tennis Foundation Hall of Fame (2004) and the Georgia Professional Tennis Association Hall of Fame. He was also an honorary member of the Georgia Professional Tennis Association.

Since his hiring to lead USTA Southern, the section’s membership rose to a high of more than 187,000, representing 25 percent of the national membership. During that time, the section has been at the forefront of growing grassroots tennis, including fostering USTA League expansion, Junior Team Tennis formation and growth, and hosting an array of junior and adult tournaments in the section’s nine states. The section has a robust adult program, including the largest Combo and Mixed Doubles leagues in the country. As Southern Tennis Foundation Executive Director, Callen oversaw the giving of approximately $5 million, notably to NJTL programs, junior tournament players and college students.