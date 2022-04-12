Louisville basketball: What Nolan Smith said about Mike Krzyzewski, leaving Duke

Louisville basketball assistant Nolan Smith said Monday that he could not pass up the opportunity of being on staff with new Cardinals head coach Kenny Payne, one of his longtime mentors, following the passing of his father and jumped at the chance to bring respectability back to one of college basketball's blue-blood programs. Leaving the Duke Blue Devils and saying goodbye Mike Krzyzewski was a mere formality en route to a place Smith has always wanted to be, he explained.

"To have this Card on my chest, it means the world to me," Smith said Monday during his introduction. "To be a part of this, it’s bigger than me. And it’s always bigger than me. This program has always meant the world to me, so to be able to represent this school and this program, I’m so excited to get to work."

Smith, who was previously serving as Duke's director of basketball operations and player development after earning All-American status as a point guard for the Blue Devils, was promoted to his assistant position ahead of the 2021-22 season by Krzyzewski, who at the time called his former player "a rising star" in the coaching ranks.

Here is what Smith said about leaving Duke for Louisville and what his new opportunity means to him.

ON TALKING WITH KRZYZEWSKI ABOUT LEAVING DUKE

“I definitely (talked to him). There’s no way I could leave that office without going up there and talking to him. I think he was finalizing his plans to go to Vegas and start his retirement, but he said this was a great business decision. There was no pullback. Nothing where he felt like, ‘I need you here.’ No. He said it was a great business decision and (that) he was so happy for me and my family.”

ON INITIAL MESSAGE FROM PAYNE DURING DUKE'S FINAL FOUR RUN

“I was following it very closely. Knew that was a possibility. You start seeing the rumors and the names flying around, in my heart and my mind I’m like, ‘Oh, man, this is the time. Kenny Payne is going to get the job.’ When it went down, I was so happy for him and for the city. We were in the midst of the tournament, so I just trying to focus on what we had going on.

“I was on the bus watching his press conference, had my headphones in listening to his press conference and hearing everything he said.”

“There wasn’t a lot of communication at all. He sent me one text and said, ‘Are you ready?’ That’s it. I said, I will be. He left me alone. Obviously we went to the Final Four, so it was a long time and a long waiting process before we could talk anything further than that, but obviously once we lost, we started to talk.”

ON INITIAL REACTION TO BEING OFFERED LOUISVILLE POSITION

“It’s really hard to explain, just the emotions I've felt since landing. I’ve had chills walking through the airport. First thing my wife and I did, we went and saw my dad and let him know that I’m home. When coach Payne called me and said, ‘Are you ready? We’re doing this,’ I knew it was right. So to have this Card on my chest, it means the world to me. To be a part of this, it’s bigger than me. And it’s always bigger than me. This program has always meant the world to me, so to be able to represent this school and this program, I’m so excited to get to work."

ON WHAT SMITH’S LATE FATHER WOULD SAY ABOUT MOMENT

“He’d say, 'I’m proud of you and you’re a chip off the old block.' That was one of his sayings. I know he’d be extremely proud of me. It’s crazy. My sister sent me an article about his pact, obviously he was coaching with the Washington Bullets, he always said he wanted to eventually be a coach back here at Louisville. So to be sitting here, I’m living my life through him like I’ve always tried to do. I’m so honored to be here.”

ON EMOTIONS VISITING FATHER'S GRAVE SITE

“It was really just a very happy moment with my wife. No tears. Smiles. Took a couple pictures with him with this (Louisville shirt) on. Cool story, I didn’t know it would happen this quick, but somebody drove past and stopped their car. Every time I’ve come home to play here, I always have somebody stop by and say, hey, welcome home and good luck tonight even though I’m a Card. A man stopped by and got out the car and told us a story about how my dad coached him at Louisville basketball camp. He said he yelled at him. He did the drill a couple more times and then the kid did it right and (my dad) uplifted him.

“He said that moment stuck with me all these years. I say all that to say, I love hearing those stories. To be home and amongst that, be amongst family and friends and people who knew my dad, it really made this day so special, that story right there.”

ON WORKING, RECRUITING ON BEHALF OF LOUISVILLE

“I felt a lot of fear from opposing schools, I’m serious, and it felt great. Lot of people saying congratulations, we’re happy for you … but just walking past kids, you hear them saying, ‘That’s Louisville.’ There’s just something about it. When Kenny Payne was hired and when I was hired, it just felt different. This logo felt different. And this weekend, I really felt that.”

ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH PAYNE GROWING UP, BEFORE ENTERING COACHING

“I’ve been blessed to have a lot of uncles. When my dad passed away, every one of them sitting right here. KP has been that for me since my dad passed away, even while he was alive, but especially when my dad passed away. KP was one of those people who came into my life and coached me in life, helped me become a man and coached me in basketball, as a player and even now as a coach. He was someone I could always call and be a mentor. And William Wesley, uncle Wes, I know he’s probably watching right now and he said to make sure I shout him out. He’s meant everything to me.”