Luge preview: A long, winding road took US to Beijing Games

Emily Sweeney is headed to the Olympics to represent USA Luge for a second time, and her plans for the next couple weeks are largely the same as the final preparations were for her debut at the Pyeongchang Games four years ago.

With one minor exception.

The plan this time includes a new twist: “Not getting COVID,” she said.

It has not been an easy season for USA Luge. Some athletes got hurt, others never found consistent speed, there were no races on familiar ice in North America. The top doubles sled of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman didn’t make the Olympics and Sweeney had to miss two World Cups in Russia because, as an active soldier in the U.S. Army, she wasn’t allowed to go there under current military guidelines.

And, of course, there are the virus concerns, which could still thwart anyone’s plans of racing at the Beijing Games. But there is hope, perhaps especially on the women’s side where Sweeney and Summer Britcher have routinely had some of the best speeds in the world all season.