Luke Kuechly rejoins Panthers in new role

Luke Keuchly

Three of the last eight picks here have been linebackers, and the best of the trio is the recently retired Luke Kuechly, who went to the Panthers in 2012. He was first team All-Pro five times and Defensive Player of the Year in 2013.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

Carolina Panthers legend Luke Kuechly has officially returned to the organization.

No, it won't be on the field although I'm sure Phil Snow wouldn't mind having him out there but he'll be joining Anish Shroff and either Jordan Gross or Jake Delhomme in the radio booth to help broadcast seven games this upcoming season, the team announced on the morning of June 27.

"I just love the Panthers; I love being around it," Kuechly said in the team's press release. "I love the people. I think I want to be attached to the team, and the game, and the organization somehow.

"I think it could be a lot of fun. I think that's the biggest reason, to do something around the game on game day that's fun. You still get the atmosphere, and all the good memories I have here in Carolina."

Keuchly will be on-air for the following games:

Week 1 versus Cleveland

Week 4 versus Arizona

Week 5 versus San Francisco

Week 7 versus Tampa Bay

Week 9 at Cincinnati

Week 12 versus Denver

Week 15 versus Pittsburgh

Keuchly retired from the NFL following the 2019 season in order to take care of his body and avoid any further injuries to the head. He spent eight years with the team and totaled 1,092 tackles, 75 tackles for loss, 31 QB hits, 12.5 sacks, 18 interceptions, and nine fumble recoveries.

