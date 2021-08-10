Mack Brown on Conference Realignment: 'We Have One of the Best Brands in the World'

Despite much chatter that a mega SEC conference could impact the fortunes of the ACC, which features smaller schools, smaller fan bases, and overall does not have the football power and rabidness found in the deep fried south, Brown is confident with where and what the ACC and Carolina are right now and will be in the future.

"I feel like from what I'm hearing that we're moving forward with the ACC and things are great. Could something happen four or five years down the road? Sure," Brown said.

He has experience in the matter. Brown was right in the middle of the last big conference realignment around 2011-12 when Texas A&M (SEC), Colorado (PAC-12), Missouri (SEC), and Nebraska (Big 10) left the Big 12 and West Virginia and TCU joined.

"I thought we were an hour away from going to the PAC-12 when we were at Texas and then all of it changed and it was real," Brown said. "And then there were some talks with Texas and the ACC at that time. I knew that... So am I surprised? I don't think anything really surprises us anymore. Did it catch me off guard? Yes. But I don't talk to my friends about Texas football as much as I used to, obviously."

Brown's confidence in the future of the UNC and the ACC during this new period of uncertainty and conference realignment rests on what North Carolina brings to the table.