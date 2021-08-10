Mack Brown on Conference Realignment: 'We Have One of the Best Brands in the World'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Mack Brown is not worried about Texas and Oklahoma. He is the head coach at North Carolina, and when it comes to conference realignment he is focused on UNC and believes the Tar Heels and ACC will be okay, no matter what happens.
The question was posed to Brown on Aug. 5, just after UNC's first practice of 2021 preseason training camp. Brown was asked about his thoughts on Texas and Oklahoma's decision to move from the Big 12 to the SEC. It is an earth-shattering move in conference realignment that will impact college football forever and change the landscape of the sport. More moves could come as conference realignment, the potential creation of a mega conference, and all the ramifications remain a hot button topic in the national discussion surrounding college athletics.
"I was very surprised. I had not heard it," Brown said about Texas and Oklahoma's conference switch. He learned about it in Charlotte during ACC Media Day. "... I really don't know that much about it," Brown added.
Brown's concern is with North Carolina and the ACC.
"I've talked to Bubba [Cunningham] about this national thing. How much do we feel like this changes, and what changes could be made? Because that's what affects us more than anything else," Brown said. "I’ve had a lot of people ask me about the Texas-OU decision; That’s not my place. I don’t work there anymore. My thought is on North Carolina."
Despite much chatter that a mega SEC conference could impact the fortunes of the ACC, which features smaller schools, smaller fan bases, and overall does not have the football power and rabidness found in the deep fried south, Brown is confident with where and what the ACC and Carolina are right now and will be in the future.
"I feel like from what I'm hearing that we're moving forward with the ACC and things are great. Could something happen four or five years down the road? Sure," Brown said.
He has experience in the matter. Brown was right in the middle of the last big conference realignment around 2011-12 when Texas A&M (SEC), Colorado (PAC-12), Missouri (SEC), and Nebraska (Big 10) left the Big 12 and West Virginia and TCU joined.
"I thought we were an hour away from going to the PAC-12 when we were at Texas and then all of it changed and it was real," Brown said. "And then there were some talks with Texas and the ACC at that time. I knew that... So am I surprised? I don't think anything really surprises us anymore. Did it catch me off guard? Yes. But I don't talk to my friends about Texas football as much as I used to, obviously."
Brown's confidence in the future of the UNC and the ACC during this new period of uncertainty and conference realignment rests on what North Carolina brings to the table.
"Will it affect us? We are so lucky. And this will sound very arrogant, but it's facts. We are an AAU University. So we're one of the best academic universities in the country. And that will hold weight if people start moving around to different mega conferences. We have one of the best brands in the world. Our basketball is great, our football is on a surge. We have 28 sports and just about all of them are national sports. We have 8 or 10 national championship coaches on our campus," Brown said.
"So the way I understand it, if anything changed - and I hope it doesn’t, I love the ACC and I love the way we've got it. And if they want to add Notre Dame or do something ... I get all that stuff, to enhance our brand, but if something changes, North Carolina will be one of the more popular schools across the continent that people want to have involved in their process."