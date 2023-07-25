GREENSBORO, N.C. – Shane Lowry, the 2019 Champion Golfer of the Year, and 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland will play next week’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 84th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 2-6, 2023 at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C.

A native and resident of Ireland, Lowry is 31st in the Official World Golf Rankings, 50th in the DP World Tour rankings and 72nd in the FedExCup point standings. He won the 2019 Open Championship in Northern Ireland– it was the first Open Championship played outside England and Scotland since 1951. It was his second PGA TOUR victory following the 2015 World Golf Championships – Bridgestone Invitational. Lowry hasn’t won this season but finished tied for fifth at The Honda Classic, tied for 12th at the PGA Championship and tied for 12th at the Genesis Scottish Open. He finished tied for seventh in the 2017 Wyndham Championship for his best finish in five previous appearances at Sedgefield. He played on the European Team in the 2020 Ryder Cup and represented Ireland in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Woodland is a four-time PGA TOUR winner who won the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach four years ago. His best finishes this season are tied for ninth at the Cadence Bank Houston Open and The Genesis Invitational. He represented the United States in the 2019 Presidents Cup and the 2011 World Cup. The University of Kansas alumnus is 90th in FedExCup points and 72nd in the Official World Golf Rankings. A native of Topeka, Kan., Woodland is making his third Wyndham Championship start.

“Shane Lowry is an international star, and having him back at the Wyndham Championship is major news for our PGA TOUR event,” executive director Mark Brazil said. “He’s one of the guys that commands a following whenever and wherever he tees it up whether it’s the PGA TOUR, the DP World Tour or a Ryder Cup. Gary Woodland is great player – his U.S. Open win at Pebble Beach by three strokes over Brooks Koepka and six strokes over Jon Rahm was truly impressive. Both of these Major winners are great additions to our field, and we look forward to seeing them back at Sedgefield next week.”

About the Wyndham Championship

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the seventh-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor Truist for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.