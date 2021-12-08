Malasig selected as NJCAA All-American Honorable Mention

WENTWORTH - Rockingham Community College freshman Skye Malasig was just one of 18 nationwide selections for the 2021 NJCAA Division III volleyball All-American team as an Honorable Mention.

She is the first RCC All-American selection in program history. Prior to joining the Lady Eagles, Malasig played for NCHSAA Hall of Fame coach Marty Woods at McMichael High School.

She helped RCC overcome a tough start to rally and make it to the post season to close out the 2021 campaign.

In 17 matches as an outside hitter, Malasig had 58 sets, 173 kills and averaged nearly three kills per set for the Lady Eagles. In addition, she had 17 assists, 27 service aces and 176 digs.

First team selections: Aurora Davis - Erie (NY), Haley Schleper - Central Lake (MN), Maddie White Owens (OH), Addison Metts - Rock Valley (IL), Kaili Fitzpatrick - Raritan Valley (IL), Breanna Reisinger - Butler County-PA, Madison Farnsworth - Monroe (NY), McKenna Bobcock - Owens (OH), Brandy Morrison - Finger Lakes (NY), Samantha Ingram - Rockwell Valley (IL), Bailey Marty - Minnesota State, and Summer Wroniuk - RCSJ-Gloucester.