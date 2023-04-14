Reidsville junior pitcher Aidan Mansfield’s no hitter, combined with solid hitting from the top through the bottom of the batting order, led to an impressive 10-0 shutout victory over Salisbury Thursday night.

The Rams broke open a scoreless game with a big inning in the bottom of the second, starting with a two RBI triple by Mansfield followed by another run plated by senior Logan Hammack. Freshman Princeton Janney followed suit with an RBI single, then a throwing error by the Hornets, scored another run. Reidsville capped off the inning with another RBI single by sophomore Lucas Gengler for the early 6-0 lead.

The Rams continued to stack chips in the bottom of the fourth frame thanks to another RBI single by Colby Cooper to increase the lead to 7-0.

By this time, the Hornets had cycled through two relievers, but they just couldn’t keep the Rams off the bags as the Salisbury pitching staff collectively struggled to find the strike zone.

In the bottom of the sixth, Reidsville was sitting pretty once again with a bases loaded situation and Hammack came through once again with a two RBI single to make it 10-0 to end the game on the 10 run after five inning slaughter rule.

In six innings pitched, Mansfield walked just two and struck out nine batters over the course of the night. He had a solid outting at the plate as well with two hits, which included a pair of RBIs and he also scored a pair of runs.

Mansfield had plenty of help on the offensive end from his teammates as well as the Rams racked up 12 hits and eight RBIs collectively.

“His last two outings for us have been great. He threw it for us Monday and had a great outing versus Northeast Guilford and kept us in the game and tonight. He was just all over the zone which is all we ask for,” Rams head coach Marc Tuttle said.

Reidsville, who has faced their fair share of struggles this season, entered the game on a high note after winning the Easter Baseball Classic championship at Eastern Guilford High School last week.

The Rams won two out of three games defeating Eastern Guilford 10-3 in nine innings in game one. They lost a heartbreaker to Northeast Guilford by a 5-4 margin in 11 innings in the semi-finals, but bounced back in impressive fashion with a dominant 20-10 win over Southern Guilford in the championship game last Tuesday.

This recent run seems to have reinvigorated the dugout with an excited group looking to prove to the Mid-State 2A Conference that they deserve a post season spot.

“I think the biggest thing right now is that guys are willing to make some changes that we hadn’t been able to make earlier in the season. They are just willing to step outside of the comfort zone and make a change,” said Tuttle.

With a slate of winnable games on deck over the course of the next two weeks, Reidsville is looking to close strong to play their way onto the playoff bubble. Just a few weeks ago, with the Rams struggling, that looked all-but impossible. This most-recent winning streak gives RHS hope to make the post season field.

Their final slate of games: North Forsyth (two games), Western Alamance (1), North Stokes (1) and T.W. Andrews (2) - will likely have to go in their favor however to have a chance to earn a playoff spot.

The Rams are favored versus North Forsyth (0-7, 1-8) and T.W. Andrews (1-6, 3-8). Western Alamance (6-10) is in a similar boat as Reidsville, so that is a big game for both teams. North Stokes, at 16-3 is favored, but still, if the Rams can win five of six and improve to at the .500 level, and perhaps win a game or two in the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament, that could be enough to win a post season bid. It all depends, but winning out is the goal.

Reidsville head baseball coach Marc Tuttle said that is exactly what his team has in mind.

“I definitely think we have a chance. These games over the next two weeks are going to give us a shot, but we need to win the majority of these next few games for that to happen,” Tuttle said.

UP NEXT: Salisbury (4-6, 4-13) travels to take on North Hills Christian (5-3) Monday and Reidsville (2-6, 6-11) hosts Mid-State 2A Conference rival North Forsyth in a double-header Tuesday, April 18.

BOX SCORE

R 0 6 0 1 0 3 10 12 0

S 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1