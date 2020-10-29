Many critical of Turner's selfish celebration following Dodger triumph

"Thanks to everyone reaching out!" Turner tweeted after the game. "I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can't believe I couldn't be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA #WorldSeriesChamps."

The fact Turner felt great isn't, of course, the point. It's well-known by now that asymptomatic people can pass the virus on.

Yes, Turner was probably already a superspreader before he even took the field postgame. Just being in the dugout with teammates when the Dodgers came to bat for the first seven innings before he was pulled from the game gave the virus plenty of time to do its thing.

But why would he insist on taking it a step further? Why would he bring on the terrible optics on national television of being nonchalant about a virus that can kill even healthy ballplayers?

Why indeed.

Instead of talking about Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, and the satisfaction of finally getting their first World Series title since 1988 fans were talking about the virus. Instead of simply packing up and heading home on Wednesday, the Dodgers and Rays had to figure out who was healthy, who was not, and whether it was safe to travel.