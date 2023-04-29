Rockingham County High School senior Shelby Mariotti was recently selected to play in the annual East-West All-Star soccer game slated for July 18. The fourth-year varsity starter is a key member of a Cougars team that is one of the top programs in the region with an overall record of 13-2-1 and 9-1 in Mid-State 3A Conference play. Rockingham closed out the week on a high note following a 9-0 shutout win over Eastern Guilford last Wednesday.

“I attribute the success to our eight seniors, seven of them are starters. They are very experienced. They understand how I like to play and just get out there and get after it. They are very unselfish. They are very team oriented. They like to see other people succeed and like to see other people score, so it’s not about the individual, but they are trying to make the whole team win,” Rockingham head coach Tim Buck said.

Up to this point in the season, Mariotti has already amassed 22 goals and 25 assists which is certainly productive considering she’s not in position as a primary scoring threat.

“The style that I like to play is that we find the open spot and we get there. So a center-mid might wind up at the right striker position and someone else fills her position – and Shelby has the green light to dribble and create opportunities for her teammates and that is exactly what she has done. Our style of play is not as robotic as you have one position and stay in that one spot and get rid of the ball. My girls have the freedom to keep the dribble, and if one space becomes open, then someone else has to do it,” said the coach said.

Buck, who is slated to coach the West All-Stars for the first time in his career this year, believes his team and Shelby have great things in front of them.

“We have five regular season games remaining and I’m really looking forward to those games and I would like to advance in the state playoffs. I don’t think we have ever advanced in the state playoffs on the girls side and I would like to do that this year. I think we have built a pretty good program at Rockingham County High School and we want to keep it going,” Buck said.

The coach said having an opportunity to close out Mariotti’s career on a high note is a privilege.

“I’m very excited about coaching elite players. What I hope to gain from my experience and what I want to pass on to the girls in this all-star game is that we have a community in our soccer team. All of our girls are really close. I try to make practices fun – enjoy each other. We do team-building exercises. I want to be able to do the same thing with the west all-stars and to be able to take Shelby with me, it’s just an honor in my soccer career. A – I never thought I would be able to coach in the prestigious game and B – to have such a talented young lady to go along with me is very exciting,” said Buck.

COURTESY EAST-WEST ALL-STAR GAMES

The East-West All-Star Games were founded in 1949 by Coach Bob Jamieson of Grimsley High School and Smith Barrier, the Sports Editor of the Greensboro Daily News, to help finance the North Carolina Coaches Association coaching clinic. The games feature players who have just graduated from high school – the best from the Eastern half of North Carolina against the best from the West. Coach Jamieson served as the Director of All-Star Games from 1949 until 1986. Upon his retirement, his protege, Phil Weaver, assumed the Director’s position.

Football and Men’s Basketball were the sports played that first year. The football game was the first game played in the 11,000 seat Jamieson Stadium at Greensboro Senior High School (now Grimsley High School) and we are still playing the All-Star Game at that site. The basketball game was played at Guilford College in Greensboro.

In 1954, the basketball game moved to the new Greensboro Senior High School gymnasium and was the first game played in that new and innovative facility. Interestingly, the first basket was scored by Charlie Adams of Cary High School who would become the longtime Executive Director of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. In 1960 the basketball games moved to the new Greensboro Coliseum where the games are still played in its main arena.

Women’s basketball was added to the All-Star Games in the summer of 1975 and soccer for both men and women premiered in 1992 at the UNCG Soccer Stadium. Soccer matches were moved to MacPherson Stadium at Bryan Park in 2015. Currently, the games feature 36 football players and 6 coaches on each team, 16 players and 1 coach on each of the four soccer teams , and 10 players and 2 coaches for each in basketball team. That’s 176 players, 24 coaches, 8 athletic trainers and 17 officials honored each summer!

Traditionally, the games are held during the third week of July in conjunction with the NC Coaching Clinic. The games are played on consecutive nights beginning with the two basketball games on Monday. Soccer follows on Tuesday and football is on Wednesday. Beginning in 2023, the All-Star Football contest will move to December a week after the NCHSAA Playoffs conclude. The Game for the Class of 2023 will be played in July, and the Game for the Class of 2024 will be played the following December.

Also under the sponsorship of the NCCA is the North Carolina/South Carolina All-Star Basketball Games. This event features both men’s and women’s games and was begun in 1999. Winthrop College in Rock Hill, SC, hosted the games until they were moved to Wilmington, NC. The NC/SC Games resulted from the leadership of the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Executive Director, Keith Richardson. NC/SC Basketball is played after the two states have concluded their high school championships.

For more information visit eastwestallstars.com.

Buck said he has no doubt Mariotti will represent the local soccer community in the highest regards.

“Shelby, her soccer I.Q. and her field vision is what sets her apart from most players. She has unbelievable foot skills with her dribbling. Growing up with girls club soccer, they were taught to get rid of it and I wanted her to be able to distribute it. She can dribble up into traffic – and I like to go up into the middle of the field and about halfway through her junior year she started to dribble the ball through the middle of the field and our success as a team took off and her individual stats grew. She is certainly an example to younger players.”