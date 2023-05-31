Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

McMichael’s Anna Casto and Morehead’s Jadan Martin were honored Tuesday night at the 21st Annual Rockingham Athletic Champions Banquet as the Gildan Female and Male Scholar-Athletes of the Year.

Sponsored by Gildan Activewear, the award is given to one male and one female Rockingham County Schools' high school senior that has played at least two sports in both their junior and senior year, made all-conference twice, maintained at least a 3.5 unweighted GPA and must not have been ejected from an athletic contest during that span.

The pair both received plaques as their schools winners presented by Phoenix Athletics Director Thomas Horton, Panthers AD Jon Blackwell and Gildan Inc. representative Orlando Poteat.

Casto was a three-sport varsity athlete who received the Sportsmanship Award as a starter on the 2022 2A NCHSAA state volleyball championship team that finished 37-3. She was a guard on the basketball team and played second base in softball and excelled in all three sports.

Martin played quarterback, outside linebacker and defensive end on the football team and forward for the Panthers in basketball as a senior. He played varsity football four years and was also previously on the baseball team as well.

Martin signed a National Letter Intent to play football at Catawba College as a defensive specialist and Casto is a Morehead Scholar recipient who will attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this fall.