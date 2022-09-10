Martinsville picks up road win over Morehead

EDEN - Martinsville took advantage of several Morehead missed opportunities and capitalized on big plays which led to an impressive 34-21 win over the Panthers Friday night.

Bulldogs player Michael Penn set the scoring tone, as he got around the right edge and broke away for a 67 yard touchdown run for the 7-0 lead with 4:14 to go in the opening frame.

The second-straight loss was a bitter pill to swallow for the Panthers faithful, but MHS head man Maurice Torain said he still believes in his team.

“Defensively, we picked a bad night to not play very well. We shot ourselves in the foot several times that led to touchdowns on their end. We let the quarterback out of the pocket a couple of times and that hurt us, but they are a good physical football team. I thought we responded well in the second half. We just shot ourselves in the foot and put ourselves into a hole that was hard to get out of. It made it hard in the second half. That’s what happens when you come out and get penalties,” Torain said.

After absorbing the Bulldogs first shot, MHS did respond with the defense setting the tone. After pinning Martinsville deep in their own territory, an intense rush, and a hit by senior Tyler Moore in the end zone, resulted in a fumble that was pounced upon by fellow senior Jordan Harris for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 with 9:19 left to play in the second quarter.

But Penn and company countered at the end of another drive that resulted in a 7 yard touchdown for the 14-7 lead with 6:44 to go in the half.

Another potential score a 31 yard field goal attempt was blocked.

The Bulldogs continued to put the pressure on as Penn connected on a 26 yard touchdown to Jahmal Jones before halftime.

On the opening drive of the third quarter, the Panthers made a push beginning with an eight-play drive down to the red zone came up empty due to costly penalties and a turnover.

The Bulldogs recovered a fumble and just three plays later, scored again on a 21 yard touchdown pass from Penn to Christian Jones to increase the lead to 27-7.

Another Panthers turnover on the ensuing kick set the Bulldogs up once again near midfield. On the following play, Jones got around the right edge and raced 49 yards for a touchdown to increase the lead to 34-7 with 7:01 to go in the third frame.

Morehead would challenge down the stretch after Brittyn Barnes threw a touchdown strike to Jordan Chandler to cut the Bulldogs lead to 34-13 with 1:14 to go in the third period.

The Panthers strung together a six-play drive with that culminated with an 11 yard run for a TD followed by a 2-point conversion by Barnes to make things interesting. But ultimately, the hole turned out to be too deep for Morehead to dig out of as Martinsville held on for the victory.

Injuries haven’t helped the Panthers cause so far this season. Quarterback Jadan Martin dressed, but did not play Friday. Also out in street clothes were Braxton Carter, Jacob Lunsford, Danny Lunsford and Jonathan Dyson. Carter was the starting quarterback in week No. 1 and Martin took over when Carter was injured. Now, Morehead is currently employing former wide receiver Brittyn Barnes at quarterback.

Martinsville head coach Bobby Martin said this was what his program needed to set the tone for the season with a quality road win.

“Just a bunch of guys, giving it up. Going both ways, giving it up. That’s what you have got to do. I tell them all of the time, it is not one person bigger than the team, and when it is your time to shine, shine,” Martin said.

UP NEXT:

Morehead (2-2) hosts North Forsyth and Martinsville (2-0) is at home as well versus Dan River (1-2) Sept. 16.

BOX SCORE

Morehead 0 7 6 8 – 21

Martinsville 7 14 13 0 – 34