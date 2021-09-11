Martinsville proves too much for Morehead in border battle

MARTINSVILLE, VA. - After a winless season in 2019 and not playing the 2020 season due to COVID, the Martinsville High School football team picked up their first win since 2018 with a 34-18 home victory over Morehead High School Friday night.

After opening up a 7-3 lead to close out the opening frame, the two teams traded TD’s which kept the Bulldogs out front 14-10 at the half.

But the second half belonged to Martinsville, as the Bulldogs outscored the Panthers 20-8 in the third and the fourth to close out the win.

Three different Bulldogs scored TD’s over the course of the night. Jaylon Long got things started with an 11 yard score. Quarterback Ray Dickerson had TD runs of 7, 15, and 22 yards - and Latrell Hairston had a 1-yard score in the fourth period for insurance.

The Bulldogs were dominant on the ground amassing more than 400 combined rushing yards.

Martinsville rebounded in convincing fashion following a 25-7 loss to Glenvar, their only game prior to the home matchup with the Panthers in the 2021 season.

