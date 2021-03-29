Marvin Ridge races away from East Chapel Hill to win their second title

RALEIGH – Marvin Ridge sprinted out to a three-goal lead in the first three minutes of the game thanks to a hat trick by Emmett Houlihan to open the scoring. The Mavericks added three more in the opening frame and held East Chapel Hill at arms’ length the rest of the game on their way to a 14-6 victory and the school’s second State Championship in Men’s Lacrosse.

Houlihan and Reid Smith stole the show for the Mavericks, each scoring three goals and dishing an assist in the opening half. Houlihan was selected as the match’s Most Valuable Player finishing with six goals and two assists in the game.

East Chapel Hill made a run in the second quarter on the back of Alec Levy to get back in the contest. Levy scored a pair of unassisted markers in the quarter and slipped a nifty feed to Nicholas Castro to get the Wildcats on the board and pull them within four at the half.

The Wildcats tacked on the first goal of the second half when Seiji Stanford slipped one past the Maverick keeper at the 5:39 mark of the third to make it 7-4. But Marvin Ridge answered with four straight goals to close the quarter and carry a comfortable 11-4 lead into the final frame.