Masters Champion Adam Scott returns to Wyndham Championship

Scott became the first Australian to win the Masters after he birdied the second playoff hole to defeat Angel Cabrera in 2013. A former No. 1 golfer in the world, Scott has 14 PGA TOUR victories and 14 international wins to his credit. His last win came at the 2020 Genesis Invitational; his best finishes this season are tied for 10th at the Farmers Insurance Open, tied for 13th at the Travelers Championship and tied for 13th at the Honda Classic. Scott will make his fourth Wyndham Championship appearance and his first since 2015. Now a resident of Switzerland, he is 123rd in FedExCup points and 46th in the Official World Golf Rankings; he is one of just nine players to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs in all 14 seasons of the FedExCup era. Scott is a nine-time Presidents Cup player having played in each one since 2003.