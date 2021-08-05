 Skip to main content
Masters Champion Adam Scott returns to Wyndham Championship
Masters Champion Adam Scott returns to Wyndham Championship

Adam Scott during the Open Championship in July.

 IAN WALTON, ASSOCIATED PRESS

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Former world No. 1 golfer Adam Scott is the latest PGA TOUR superstar to join the field for next week’s Wyndham Championship, the tournament announced today. The 82nd annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 11-15, 2021 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Scott joins fan favorite Rickie Fowler, world No. 8 Louis Oosthuizen, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson, major winners Jason Day, Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari, Lucas Glover, Jason Dufner and Gary Woodland, Tommy Fleetwood, two-time Wyndham champion and 2012 FedExCup champion Brandt Snedeker, 2011 Wyndham champion and 2012 U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson, European Ryder Cup captain and three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington, defending champion Jim Herman, former champions Si Woo Kim, J.T. Poston, Ryan Moore, Camilo Villegas and K.J. Choi, East Carolina University alum Harold Varner III, Will Zalatoris and 2011 FedExCup champion Bill Haas in the tournament field.

Scott became the first Australian to win the Masters after he birdied the second playoff hole to defeat Angel Cabrera in 2013. A former No. 1 golfer in the world, Scott has 14 PGA TOUR victories and 14 international wins to his credit. His last win came at the 2020 Genesis Invitational; his best finishes this season are tied for 10th at the Farmers Insurance Open, tied for 13th at the Travelers Championship and tied for 13th at the Honda Classic. Scott will make his fourth Wyndham Championship appearance and his first since 2015. Now a resident of Switzerland, he is 123rd in FedExCup points and 46th in the Official World Golf Rankings; he is one of just nine players to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs in all 14 seasons of the FedExCup era. Scott is a nine-time Presidents Cup player having played in each one since 2003.

New this year, the Wyndham Championship will be open to the public Wednesday through Sunday only. All tickets will be digital, and bring your Wyndham Rewards Earner® Card because the Wyndham Championship is cashless.

About the Wyndham Championship

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor Truist for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament’s social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

