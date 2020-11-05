Masters rookie J.T. Poston, the 2019 Wyndham Championship winner, ready for next week's tournament

“It is a little bit of a bummer that there won’t be any fans,” Poston said. “My family can’t go and walk around, but I will have my girlfriend and it’s still the Masters.”

Aaron Flener, Poston’s caddie, will be inside the ropes for the first time as well. While Poston visited Augusta National and played it twice in February, Flener will be there for the first time.

“He’s really pumped about it,” Poston said.

Poston said he wouldn't let the pandemic and restrictions get him down.

“Everybody keeps talking about with no fans and my family and friends can’t come see me play, but my response is if I win then I get invited back every year, then they can see me play,” Poston said. “So I’m going to try and do that. My dream as a kid was to win the Masters, and this will be my first try at it and hopefully not my last.”

First-timers don’t win often

Fuzzy Zoeller, in 1979, was the last Masters rookie to win, beating Tom Watson and Ed Sneed in a playoff. Masters rookies have won just three times, and the first two were in the tournament's first two years, Horton Smith in 1934 and Gene Sarazen in '35.