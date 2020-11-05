Masters rookie J.T. Poston, the 2019 Wyndham Championship winner, ready for next week's tournament

J.T. Poston has had chances to play Augusta National Golf Club after turning professional but declined them all.
Poston, who won the 2019 Wyndham Championship to qualify for the 2020 Masters, had a good reason.
“I wanted to play it after I qualified for the tournament,” said Poston, a Hickory native and Western Carolina graduate. “And now I’ll finally get that chance to be inside the ropes.”
Because of the global pandemic, the Masters was moved from its traditional April spot and will be played next week in Augusta, Ga., for the first time in the fall.
As far as Poston is concerned, he doesn’t care when it is played as long as he’s among the 96 golfers in the field. He’ll be one of 26 first-timers playing in a Masters that will be unlike any other.
The first obvious change will be the absence of spectators inside the gates. Only Augusta National members, around 100 journalists, and one family member per golfer will be allowed on the course that sits just off Washington Road in Augusta, Ga.
There will be no par-3 contest, either, but Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player are still expected to fire the ceremonial first drives of the tournament before Thursday’s first round.
Poston, who lives in Sea Island, Ga., is playing this week’s PGA Tour stop in Houston but admits he’s looking ahead to Augusta National.
“It does feel like a while ago,” Poston, 27, said of his bogey-free Wyndham Championship and first PGA Tour win in August 2019. “I’m obviously excited, and playing in the Masters is pretty much everybody’s dream. Since getting to the PGA Tour, winning and getting into that tournament was a goal. To be able to be there and take it all in will be exciting.”
Practice round at 6 years old
Poston does remember the only time he attended the Masters, as a 6-year-old in 1999.
He and his father, Ty, went to the Wednesday practice round and saw most of the par-3 contest.
“I don’t remember much about going,” Poston said. “We watched a little of the practice round before the par-3 contest.”
It shouldn’t come as a shock, but Poston does recall watching one particular golfer hit a few shots.
“I remember watching Tiger hit some wedges into the 13th green and watched him hit a tee ball on 14,” Poston said of Woods, the defending champion who won his fifth green jacket in April 2019. “I kind of remember walking down the first hole to the bottom of the hill, and that’s about it.”
Family aspect will be missing
One of the best aspects for golfers playing in the Masters is sharing the experience with their families, especially when a young golfer plays in the tournament for the first time. But because of COVID-19 and the restrictions, Poston is allowed to bring only his girlfriend, Kelly Cox.
“It is a little bit of a bummer that there won’t be any fans,” Poston said. “My family can’t go and walk around, but I will have my girlfriend and it’s still the Masters.”
Aaron Flener, Poston’s caddie, will be inside the ropes for the first time as well. While Poston visited Augusta National and played it twice in February, Flener will be there for the first time.
“He’s really pumped about it,” Poston said.
Poston said he wouldn't let the pandemic and restrictions get him down.
“Everybody keeps talking about with no fans and my family and friends can’t come see me play, but my response is if I win then I get invited back every year, then they can see me play,” Poston said. “So I’m going to try and do that. My dream as a kid was to win the Masters, and this will be my first try at it and hopefully not my last.”
First-timers don’t win often
Fuzzy Zoeller, in 1979, was the last Masters rookie to win, beating Tom Watson and Ed Sneed in a playoff. Masters rookies have won just three times, and the first two were in the tournament's first two years, Horton Smith in 1934 and Gene Sarazen in '35.
Poston, who could contend because he's such an outstanding putter, has reached out to his PGA Tour playing friends who also live in Sea Island for advice.
“You talk to other guys who have played in the tournament, and I’ve picked the brains of guys like Zach Johnson (the 2007 Masters champion), Harris English and Patton Kizzire (who tied for 18th last year),” Poston said. “And they’ve told me I’ll be fine because I putt it so good, so I’m excited because that’s a strength of my game.”
Poston already has a game plan after seeing the course in February, taking his dad and one of his agents to play 18 holes on a Friday and then again on a Saturday.
“You have to drive it well,” Poston said. “It’s not like there’s a ton of rough, but you just have to be in the fairway to get it close to the hole on some of those greens.”
Poston, who has played on the PGA Tour only since 2017, will compete in his fourth major.
“Some of those greens, you can leave yourself some brutal putts and chips,” Poston said. “So the more you can drive it well, you can then control your golf ball. It’s easier to control it from the middle of the fairway.”
'Still the Masters'
When it comes to the Masters, where the crowds are larger for the three practice rounds than the actual tournament rounds, it can be a little overwhelming.
That obviously won’t be the case next week.
“I don’t know,” said Poston, who will be the first Western Carolina graduate to compete in the Masters. “I can see both sides of the equation. For me, with it being in November it will play different than in April, but I haven’t seen it like that so I don’t have anything to compare it to. I’m hearing it’s going to play longer than usual, but I don’t know any better.”
Whatever happens in Poston’s first Masters, he’s adamant about enjoying the experience.
“It’s still the Masters and it’s a major and there’s still a lot of pressure,” he said. “So I wouldn’t say it’s going to be easier to play without fans…. The nerves will still be there. It just will be a different look than we are used to seeing.”
