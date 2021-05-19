May is National Tennis Month #NationalTennisMonth /#PowerOfTennis Madison, NC

Join the celebration by the local tennis community for May as National Tennis Month. In Rockingham County there is a vibrant tennis community. Local people - almost all of whom are passionate, committed volunteers – run, support and promote tennis programs in this community. Since 2014, the Rockingham County Tennis Association has helped local tennis court owners by providing programs and access to USTA NC programs and facility grants. We have popped up our nets at community festivals and on RCS elementary, middle and high school campuses and partnered with summer day camps to introduce our youth to this sport. RCS recently announced that they will break ground for a new six-court tennis facility on the campus at Western Rockingham Middle School in Madison.

Here are some exciting facts about tennis nationwide:

• Tennis participation in the United States increased by 22 percent in 2020 over 2019. Additionally, in the ninestate area covered by United States Tennis Association (USTA) Southern, there was a 31.1 percent increase.

• Nearly 22 million people played the sport last year, according to the recently released Physical Activity Council’s Participation (PAC) report, which surveyed more than 120 different sports and activities participated in by Americans.