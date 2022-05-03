May is National Tennis Month with several courts available for public use in the county

MADISON, NC – Tennis is booming, and what better way to find yourself in the game than grabbing your racket and hitting the courts in Rockingham County during National Tennis Month this May. National Tennis Month is a nationwide grassroots effort driven by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and its industry partners celebrating tennis, a sport which challenges one both physically and mentally. For 31 straight days in May, players, local coaches, facilities, retailers, tennis manufacturers and more will be driving awareness about the sport and its benefits by bringing existing and new players to the game. During May in Rockingham County, youth and adult tennis lessons are offered to the public by Pat’s Tennis Aces at Deep Springs Country Club, by Bitrus Istifanus at the Eden Family YMCA offers adult and free community tennis clinics continue at Jaycee Park in Reidsville supported by Tennis Excellence. Tennis participation has seen significant growth over the past two years, with people turning to the sport to stay physically fit in a safe manner. According to the latest Physical Activity Council’s participation report, more than 22.6 million people hit the tennis courts in 2021. Tennis is a sport with many health benefits, can be played for your entire lifetime, and is easily accessed, with courts in every community, including in schools and at public parks and facilities. Across Rockingham County, you will find courts are open to the public at Jaycee Park in Reidsville, Morehead High School and Bridge Street Recreation Center in Eden, Rockingham County Community College in Wentworth, Memorial Park in Stoneville, and a brand new six-court tennis facility at Western Rockingham Middle School in Madison. We are encouraging people of all ages, whether you are a lifelong player or just being introduced to the game, to pick up a racquet and take to the courts in May as we celebrate National Tennis Month.