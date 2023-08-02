GREENSBORO, N.C. - Drake Maye has been voted ACC Preseason Player of the Year, while a trio of Tar Heels have been named to the 2023 All-ACC Preseason Football Team announced on Wednesday. Maye is joined by Nagurski Trophy watch list member Cedric Gray and newcomer Tez Walker on the preseason all-conference squad.

In 2022, Maye completed 342-of-517 passes (66.2%) for 4,321 yards and 38 TDs, while rushing for 698 yards and seven TDs. Maye became just the sixth QB since 2010 to post 4,000 pass yards, 35 pass TDs, 650 rush yards and seven rush TDs in a season joining Kyler Murray (2018), DeShaun Watson (2015, '16), Marcus Mariota (2014), Johnny Manziel (2013) and Robert Griffin III (2011).

Maye led the 2023 ACC Preseason Player of the Year balloting with 88 votes, followed by Florida State's quarterback Jordan Travis (66) and Clemson running back Will Shipley (17). A total of six players received votes.

Gray started all 14 games at linebacker last season for North Carolina. He was named second-team All-American by Sporting News and Pro Football Focus. He was tabbed first-team All-ACC by the league and the Associated Press.

Last season, Gray tallied 145 tackles, including 82 solo stops, a sack, 12 TFL, two INTs, six PBU, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His 145 tackles and 82 solos ranked first among Power 5 players.

Walker, a transfer from Kent State, appeared in 20 games, making 12 starts, during his time as a Golden Flash. He tallied 63 receptions for 1,045 yards and 12 TDs over his two seasons with Kent State.