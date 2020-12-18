Maye legacy at North Carolina will continue with latest quarterback signing

“It’s terrible, and I think for those guys, you know it really, really tares them apart because they almost felt that they had to make a no-win decision. And because they were going to either way, they were going to give up something really important,” said Chadwick.

Prior to the pandemic, Maye’s initial plan was to finish out the 2020 high school season and enroll early at Carolina, but since the schedule was moved to the winter of 2021 due to the pandemic, he was forced to make the difficult decision to walk away from high school.

“It was real hard. Myers Park has been real great to me. Obviously, I love playing football at Myers Park and also basketball, but I just think the best thing, especially with the COVID going on, is get up to Carolina and start getting going with practice and with school,” Maye said.

Due to social distancing restrictions, the signing lacked the fan fair that typically goes with a major recruiting commitment ceremony, but even though many of his supporters could not attend, Maye said it was still a special day.

“It was a dream come true signing at North Carolina today and even though it wasn’t filled with a bunch of fans or a bunch of students, it still gets the job done,” said Maye.