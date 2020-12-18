Maye legacy at North Carolina will continue with latest quarterback signing

CHAPEL HILL – Blue-chip football prospect Drake Maye made it official on Wednesday, as he signed his national letter of intent to follow in both his father Mark, and brother Luke’s footsteps, to play athletics and attend college at the University of North Carolina.
Mark was the Tar Heels quarterback from 1983 to 1988, and older brother Luke was a Carolina basketball great from 2015 to 2019.
Drake is a four-star prospect listed as the nation’s 57th-best player and the No. 3 player in North Carolina according to 247Sports.
Maye amassed 6,713 yards and 86 TDs on 398-of-581 passing over his two prep high school seasons.
He was the MaxPreps North Carolina Player of the Year as a junior and also earned first-team All-Observer and the Observer’s Male Athlete of the Year at Myers Park. During his junior season he led his squad to a 12-1 record and a NCHSAA state championship.
Due to the pandemic crisis and the 2020 football season being moved from the fall to the winter of 2021, Maye was forced to make a tough decision. Rather than finish out his senior campaign at Myers Park, Maye decided to enter college early and forego his final high school season.
In a televised interview with Charlotte’s WBTV Wednesday, Myers Park head football coach Scott Chadwick said that Maye and three other of his seniors had a tough decision to make due to the reality of sports in the midst of the COVID-19 predicament.
“It’s terrible, and I think for those guys, you know it really, really tares them apart because they almost felt that they had to make a no-win decision. And because they were going to either way, they were going to give up something really important,” said Chadwick.
Prior to the pandemic, Maye’s initial plan was to finish out the 2020 high school season and enroll early at Carolina, but since the schedule was moved to the winter of 2021 due to the pandemic, he was forced to make the difficult decision to walk away from high school.
“It was real hard. Myers Park has been real great to me. Obviously, I love playing football at Myers Park and also basketball, but I just think the best thing, especially with the COVID going on, is get up to Carolina and start getting going with practice and with school,” Maye said.
Due to social distancing restrictions, the signing lacked the fan fair that typically goes with a major recruiting commitment ceremony, but even though many of his supporters could not attend, Maye said it was still a special day.
“It was a dream come true signing at North Carolina today and even though it wasn’t filled with a bunch of fans or a bunch of students, it still gets the job done,” said Maye.
