Maye named Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year

CHAPEL HILL – University of North Carolina QB Drake Maye continues to add to his list of accolades, this time earning the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Tuesday. The award, which goes to the outstanding freshman player in college football, will be presented at the Maxwell Football Club Awards Gala along with many of the other top awards in college and professional football.

“Drake Maye’s talent is undeniable and when you watch him, he just jumps off the field,” said the award’s namesake Shaun Alexander. “When I had the opportunity to learn about Drake as a teammate and a person it was obvious that he was the type of player I would want to carry on the tradition of the Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Year Award.”

A redshirt freshman, Maye has already claimed ACC Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year. He is only the second player in the conference’s history to accomplish the feat, joining Jameis Winston, who did it in 2013, and is only the second freshman to be named Player of the Year in ACC history.

Prior to Wednesday’s SDCCU Holiday Bowl versus the Oregon Ducks on Dec. 28, Maye completed 324-of-482 passes (67.2%) for 4,115 yards and 35 TDs, while rushing for 653 yards and seven TDs. He is just the sixth QB since 2010 to post 4,000 pass yards, 35 pass TDs, 650 rush yards, and seven rush TDs in a season. The others are Kyler Murray (2018), DeShaun Watson (2015, '16), Marcus Mariota (2014), Johnny Manziel (2013) and Robert Griffin III (2011). Each one of those players either won the Heisman Trophy or finished as the runner-up.

A Huntersville, N.C. native, Maye ranks second nationally in total offense (366.8), fifth in passing yards per game (316.5), tied for fifth in passing TDs (35) and 13th in passing efficiency (160). He is tied for fourth nationally and second in the Power 5 with Oregon's Bo Nix with 42 total touchdowns (35 pass, 7 rush) and 254 points accounted for in 2022.

Maye is currently averaging 316.5 yards passing per game and leads the team with 653 yards rushing. The last two QBs who averaged over 300 passing yards per game, while leading their team in rushing were Patrick Mahomes in 2016 and Johnny Manziel in 2013.