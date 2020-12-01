McCaffrey launches new foundation to benefit U.S. military families and veterans

CHARLOTTE - Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey announced the launch of his new foundation which will benefit those who serve, or have served in the military, as well as first-responders on Nov. 30.

The primary mission of what has been named the Christian McCaffrey Foundation, is to provide those community servants, protectors and their families support during times of need, either monetarily or through social service and support programs.

“I have always been inspired by the bravery, resilience and selfless service of our military. This foundation strives to honor and support military men and women, first responders, and their families, while also remaining nimble to act in real time to address the most significant needs of the moment,” he said.

The foundation will be launching their first military and veteran focused initiative in early 2021.

Previously, McCaffrey also introduced a pair of programs, 22andYOU as well as 22Together, prior to his latest community outreach endeavor.

22andYOU

The 22andYOU project was launched in April, in large-part, as a response to the ongoing pandemic crisis.