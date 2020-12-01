McCaffrey launches new foundation to benefit U.S. military families and veterans

CHARLOTTE - Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey announced the launch of his new foundation which will benefit those who serve, or have served in the military, as well as first-responders on Nov. 30.
The primary mission of what has been named the Christian McCaffrey Foundation, is to provide those community servants, protectors and their families support during times of need, either monetarily or through social service and support programs.
“I have always been inspired by the bravery, resilience and selfless service of our military. This foundation strives to honor and support military men and women, first responders, and their families, while also remaining nimble to act in real time to address the most significant needs of the moment,” he said.
The foundation will be launching their first military and veteran focused initiative in early 2021.
Previously, McCaffrey also introduced a pair of programs, 22andYOU as well as 22Together, prior to his latest community outreach endeavor.
22andYOU
The 22andYOU project was launched in April, in large-part, as a response to the ongoing pandemic crisis.
“Like all of you, I’ve watched the COVID-19 public health emergency unfold with shock and sadness. I am moved by the heroic and selfless efforts of our front line healthcare providers throughout the Carolinas and beyond. As such, I recently decided to launch an effort to help them in their life-saving work,” McCaffrey said in a statement.
The program raises funds for healthcare workers McCaffrey describes as heroes. He and the organizers have partnered with Lowe’s Home Improvement, Bose, UBS, and several hundred other companies to help fund the program. Donations directly benefit front-line health care workers in both of the Carolina’s as well as his hometown of Denver, Colorado.
22Together
The 22Together initiative is more directly focused as a support system to the Charlotte youth.
McCaffrey and teammate Shaq Thompson launched the grassroots project working with the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Charlotte in addition to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Police Activities League (PAL) to provide sports programs for local youth that are facing hardships.
Thompson, McCaffrey, community volunteers and coaches work with youth to not only encourage them to get involved with athletics, but also improve their lives off the field.
“Sports have always been an important place for mentorship, support, and growth for me. By teaming up with Shaq and our partners, we hope that this is one small step toward better unifying our community and setting a promising path forward for our youth. When we come together on a field of play, it helps unite us everywhere else,” said McCaffrey.
For more information about the foundation or the initiative projects visit www.christianmccaffrey22.org.
