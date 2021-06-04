McLaurin Funeral Home selects Simpson as Black History Year Community Figure

A star receiver in football, Simpson was an all-state selection as he led the Rams to consecutive state titles in 2002 and 2003. In his senior season, Simpson won team MVP and set a championship record with 13 receptions for 133 yards and also added a 62-yard touchdown pass. He missed three games his final season, but still managed to total 96 receptions for 1,324 yards and 14 touchdowns, becoming the team's all-time receptions leader. He also played in the North Carolina Shrine Bowl and in the East-West annual game. In basketball, Simpson led the Rams to their first state basketball championship since 1995. As a senior, he scored 19 points in the title game and won team MVP honors. He also ran on the state champion 4x400-meter relay team with a time of 3:21 in track.

Simpson played at Coastal Carolina University in 2004 and started all 11 games as a true freshman at receiver. In the season opener against Morehead State he recorded four catches for 59 yards and two scores. He finished the season with 26 catches for 419 yards and eight touchdowns and was honored as the Big South Conference Freshman of the Year. As a sophomore, he was named second-team All-Big South and to the South Carolina All-Star Team. In his best game of the season, a victory over James Madison, Simpson set a school record with 10 receptions for 162 yards and scored two touchdowns. Against Savannah State, Simpson set another school-record with a 60-yard reception for a touchdown. As a junior, Simpson started in 10 of 12 games. He was named first-team All-Big South, second-team All-American and South Carolina All-Star selections. Teaming with quarterback Tyler Thigpen, Simpson had 61 receptions for 1,077 yards and a Big South record 16 touchdowns, which were also school records. Against Georgia Southern, Simpson set a school record with 207 yards and two scores on only eight receptions. In the school's first ever NCAA Tournament appearance, Simpson recorded 132 yards and scored two touchdowns against No. 1 Appalachian State. Simpson also led the Big South with five games of 100 yards receiving or more. During his senior year, Simpson broke all school career receiving records while playing in all 11 games. He posted 41 receptions for 697 yards and 11 touchdowns.