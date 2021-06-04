McLaurin Funeral Home selects Simpson as Black History Year Community Figure

McLaurin Funeral Home Inc. recently selected Reidsville alumni Jerome Simpson as this month’s Black History Year Community Figure.
Simpson, 35, was a three-sport athlete at Reidsville playing football, basketball and running track, but it was on the gridiron where his star really shined.
A star receiver in football, Simpson was an all-state selection as he led the Rams to consecutive state titles in 2002 and 2003. In his senior season, Simpson won team MVP and set a championship record with 13 receptions for 133 yards and also added a 62-yard touchdown pass. He missed three games his final season, but still managed to total 96 receptions for 1,324 yards and 14 touchdowns, becoming the team's all-time receptions leader. He also played in the North Carolina Shrine Bowl and in the East-West annual game. In basketball, Simpson led the Rams to their first state basketball championship since 1995. As a senior, he scored 19 points in the title game and won team MVP honors. He also ran on the state champion 4x400-meter relay team with a time of 3:21 in track.
Simpson played at Coastal Carolina University in 2004 and started all 11 games as a true freshman at receiver. In the season opener against Morehead State he recorded four catches for 59 yards and two scores. He finished the season with 26 catches for 419 yards and eight touchdowns and was honored as the Big South Conference Freshman of the Year. As a sophomore, he was named second-team All-Big South and to the South Carolina All-Star Team. In his best game of the season, a victory over James Madison, Simpson set a school record with 10 receptions for 162 yards and scored two touchdowns. Against Savannah State, Simpson set another school-record with a 60-yard reception for a touchdown. As a junior, Simpson started in 10 of 12 games. He was named first-team All-Big South, second-team All-American and South Carolina All-Star selections. Teaming with quarterback Tyler Thigpen, Simpson had 61 receptions for 1,077 yards and a Big South record 16 touchdowns, which were also school records. Against Georgia Southern, Simpson set a school record with 207 yards and two scores on only eight receptions. In the school's first ever NCAA Tournament appearance, Simpson recorded 132 yards and scored two touchdowns against No. 1 Appalachian State. Simpson also led the Big South with five games of 100 yards receiving or more. During his senior year, Simpson broke all school career receiving records while playing in all 11 games. He posted 41 receptions for 697 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Simpson was selected in the second round, 46th overall by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2008 NFL Draft. He made his second career start in Week 16 of the 2010 season and had a breakout performance, catching six receptions for 124 yards and hauled in a pair of touchdowns. He followed it up with 12 catches, 124 yards, and a TD in a game against the Baltimore Ravens to end the season with 18 receptions. In Week 16 of the 2011 season, Simpson did a front-flip over Arizona Cardinals linebacker Daryl Washington to score a touchdown and landed on his feet. This move was also touted to be one of the best plays of the decade and was No. 1 on the year's top 10 plays. Simpson signed with the Minnesota Vikings on April 24, 2012 and with the San Francisco 49ers on March 5, 2015 before deciding to become an entrepreneur in his home town. Simpson is the owner and operator of JSimpso's Custom Apparel in Reidsville.
Outside of his accolades as a professional athlete, Simpson continues to give back to his community. He is regularly seen mentoring youth football teams while also training the athletes of tomorrow at the Next Level Skill Camp. He continually reinforces the importance of being a student first and an athlete second.
Simpson also founded the Pro Dreamz Skills Camp, a free football camp to help kids realize their gridiron aspirations. In addition, Simpson made a generous donation to the Reidsville Recreation Department which helped to renovate the weight room and the basketball gymnasium.