McMichael advances to the NCHSAA Elite 8 with win over Mount Pleasant

MAYODAN – The McMichael volleyball teams strong post season run continued with a 3-1 win over No. 6 Mount Pleasant (24-4) in the third round of the 2021 2A NCHSAA State Playoffs on Marty Woods Court Thursday night.

The 24-6 Lady Phoenix have been on a roll in recent weeks, winning seven in a row and closing out as the 2021 Mid-State 2A Conference regular season and tournament champions.

In the post season, No. 3 McMichael defeated No. 30 Anson (25-15, 25-11, 25-8), No. 14 West Wilkes (25-17, 25-23, 25-18) followed by the win over the Lady Tigers Oct. 28.

DMHS will now hit the road for the first time in the post season to face No. 2 Southwestern Randolph (25-5) in Asheboro Saturday in the Elite Eight with a trip to the Final Four on the line.

Similar to McMichael, Southwestern Randolph is in the midst of a strong post season run, winning six in a row after finishing 12-0 in league play and claiming the split 1A/2A Yadkin Valley Conference championship.

The winner will face either No. 1 East Surry or No. 5 Brevard in the West region of the Final Four Nov. 2. The 2A NCHSAA state championship will be held at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of NC State University in Raleigh Nov. 6.