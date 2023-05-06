For the McMichael and Rockingham County High School softball teams, the last few weeks in particular have raised post season expectations considerably.

After a successful close to the regular season, both the Phoenix and Cougars captured Mid-State 2A and 3A regular season titles and also won their respective conference tournament championships.

Let’s take a look at Conference Tournament action:

McMichael

After receiving a first round bye, McMichael (24-0) picked up where they left off in the regular season defeating Walkertown 17-2 May 2 and cross-county rival Morehead 8-1 in the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament championship Thursday.

The only other time the McMichael softball program team won the conference tournament championship was in 2006 and although they did win the regular season title in 1990, that was in slow-pitch play, so that was a completely different situation. This was the first time in program history where the Phoenix finished undefeated in regular season and conference tournament play.

Early on in the tournament title game versus the Panthers, it seemed evident Morehead was eager to make a statement as they held the Phoenix scoreless in the first and then tied the game at 1-1 in the third inning.

“First of all, I’ve got to give some credit to Morehead because they really came ready to play and they were aggressive at the plate and put the ball in play quite a bit against Dakota (Redmon) and put a little pressure on us. But I don’t really get too worried early because our girls always chip away and we always seem to get that big inning somewhere along the line,” McMichael head coach Bob Casto said.

In the bottom of the third inning, the tide turned decidedly in the Phoenix’ favor.

With two on board, Redmon launched a screamer over the center field wall for a two RBI home run to take over the lead at 4-1.

That trend continued as they plated four more runs in the fourth and the defense held Morehead scoreless the rest of the way to secure the championship.

Redmon, who had five RBIs in addition to the home run, also pitched a gem, striking out five on defense. She got plenty of support as eight different McMichael players had at least one hit on the night. That prowess at the plate is a luxury most teams don’t have from top to bottom of the order.

“It’s crazy and it’s actually really fun as a coach to get to witness because you are not just counting on Dakota to go four-for-four or for Savannah (Lockhart) to hit a home run. I mean Aubrey Hill came up big. Makenna Stewart and Bradyn Case has been on fire and we’ve been playing great defense every game. Anna (Casto) made an great play on that pop up behind second tonight and it’s just been incredible and everybody is pitching in and that is what is special about our team,” said Casto.

Even though NCHSAA state-wide seeds and pairings haven’t been released yet, due to their success this season, McMichael is a virtual lock for gaining the No. 1 seed and home field advantage throughout the post season.

Preliminary projections have McMichael hosting either Pine Lake Prep or East Gaston in the first round.

Rockingham

The Cougars started out the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament firing on all cylinders. Following a 15-5 shutout win over Smith in the first round Monday, Rockingham picked up where they left off with a 16-0 victory over Atkins Wednesday on a cold and blustery night.

To get things started, Paydon Reynolds had a lead off homer, then an RBI by Kaylie Pegram got the ball rolling. Lilly Strittmatter followed up with an inside the park RBI. Then Ava Grace Pruitt plated a run and Hadlee Russell hit the second inside the park home run to close out the bottom of the first inning with a 9-0 lead.

The Cougars defense sat the next three Atkins batters down in succession and then got back to work offensively in the bottom of the second frame.

A grand slam by Emily Lewis made it a 13-0 advantage, then RBI’s by Kiersten Nelson and Presley Rothe plated the final runs of the night.

The Camels had the top of the third to try to get it under the slaughter rule, but a pop out and two grounders ended the game.

Pruitt struck out five Camels batters and the defense behind her was flawless in a game that ended early on the 15 runs in three inning slaughter rule.

In the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament championship game Friday night, the Cougars rallied from a 2-0 deficit heading into the bottom of the first inning, Kaylie Pegram tied the game on an RBI single. Then Emily Lewis gave Rockingham the lead for good on another RBI double for the 3-2 advantage.

After the rough start in the opening frame, pitcher Ava Grace Pruitt found her groove, and the defense behind her posted a shutout the remainder of the way.

The Cougars basically put the game away in the bottom of the third thanks to RBIs by Macey Hardy, Paydon Reynolds, Hadlee Russell and Presley Rothe that accounted for the final margin of victory and put the championship on ice.

Morehead

Even though the Panthers came up short in the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament championship in the loss to No.1 seed McMichael, Morehead has had a great season and it will in all likelihood continue in the post season which begins next Tuesday.

The Panthers (13-5) defeated West Stokes 12-7 in the opening round, then followed that up with a dominant 12-7 win over Walkertown in the second to advance to the tournament title game.

Morehead’s Emily Biggs pitched well in the early going, but McMichael’s bats heated up and the Panthers couldn’t move runners around the bases.

UP NEXT: Now the county teams eagerly await state playoff seeding by the NCHSAA which will be released Monday, May 8. First round games in the 2023 state tournament begin the following day with games set to take place at the higher seeds.

The Phoenix have already earned an automatic post season bid courtesy of their first place finish in the Mid-State 2A Conference just as Rockingham did in the Mid-State 3A.

In the Mid-State 2A, McMichael and second place West Stokes (5-3, 8-11) will also get an automatic bid, but Morehead (5-3, 12-4) and Walkertown (2-6, 12-9) will have to play the waiting game to see if they get at at-large spot in the playoffs, but they have a great shot to get in.