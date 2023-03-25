Instead of four county softball teams, there are only three for the 2023 softball season. Reidsville did not field a varsity squad due to limited numbers, but McMichael, Rockingham and Morehead have all shown the ability to contend with the heavy-hitters in the state.

In particular, both McMichael and Rockingham are currently ranked as two of the top teams in North Carolina. In many regards, they are virtually mirror images in terms of offensive balance and defensive prowess.

McMichael Snap Shot

So far this season, McMichael has shown no chinks in their collective armor with an unblemished 10-0 start to the 2023 campaign and Phoenix head coach Bob Casto thinks he’s got a team that can contend for a state championship.

Not only are they solid on the mound with two experienced starters in Dakota Redmon, who has won six games and struck out 80 sluggers, in addition to Anna Casto, who is 4-0, they are one of the toughest teams to combat in North Carolina defensively.

Nine players are hitting better than .400, which is virtually unheard of in terms of productivity at the plate.

The Phoenix has compiled a whopping 108 RBIs collectively just 10 games into the season which is proof just how consistently McMichael plates runs.

“The thing that makes us a great team is that you just can’t pitch around anyone. We can hit the ball - and from one to nine, we can hit a homer. I think that is what makes us a better team than most,” the coach said.

Rockingham Snap Shot

Similarly, the Cougars are a solid lineup top to bottom and like coach Casto, Rockingham head coach Scott Isley and his staff are confident they can contend for championships. After starting the season red-hot at 4-0, they got tripped up in a 3-2 loss at Morehead March 16.

With a core of veteran seniors including Madison Pryor, Paydon Reynolds, Emily Lewis, Kaylie Pegram and Hadlee Russell leading the charge, in addition to a talented junior pitching ace in Blaklea Neal – Rockingham has a solid lineup.

In addition to being in the midst of the heart of the Mid-State 3A Conference race, the Cougars are also looking forward to their annual east coast tournament April 10-12 where they will square off versus some of the top teams in the state. It has proven to be valuable post season prep.

Morehead Snap Shot

After losing their season-opener to Rockingham, the Panthers reeled off five-consecutive wins. Morehead’s only other loss was to McMichael March 23. Led by new head coach James Jones, the Panthers are right in the mix once again at 5-2 overall.

In a top heavy league, Morehead will be vying for supremacy with the Phoenix, West Stokes and Walkertown heading down the stretch.