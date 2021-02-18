McMichael avenges earlier season loss to pick up win over Eagles on Senior Night

MAYODAN – McMichael avenged an earlier season loss to Eastern Alamance with a 59-46 Mid-State Conference victory over Eastern Alamance in the regular season finale Tuesday night.
After an initial slow start, as both teams started to feel each other out, the Phoenix put together a nice run. Late in the opening frame, McMichael senior Michael Lyons knocked down a 3-point basket from the top of the key and on the Eagles next possession, Christian Joyce stole the ball near midcourt and finished on a reverse layup on the other end to give the Phoenix a 12-4 lead to close out the first quarter.
Jayden Moore and Lyons both scored on the first two possessions of the second period to extend the lead to 16-7 causing EAHS to call a timeout in the opening minute of play. The lead would grow to 10 points, but the Eagles were able to get it down to 7 at the 4:12 mark with the score at 21-14. But another late push, culminating on back-to-back steals resulting in transition baskets by Lyons, the first on a dunk, and the second on a layup, allowed the Phoenix to close out the half with a 27-16 lead.
Brady Elrod and Lyons scored on their first two possession of the third quarter as McMichael extended the lead to 31-16, but Eastern would go on a run - and following back-to-back baskets by Lebron Reels, the Eagles had it down to a two-possession margin at 33-27 with 3:34 to go period frame. McMichael finished strong however with a pair of scores by Matthew Wright to close out the third with a 38-33 lead.
The Phoenix momentum continued to build as they extended the margin to a three-possession advantage entering the fourth period with a 46-35 lead.
The Eagles cut it down to under 10 points with just under three minutes to play, but Lyons fed a lob to Wright in the post for a score that extended the lead to 50-38 and that proved to be enough of a cushion to pave the way to the win on McMichael’s Senior Night.
Wright led the Phoenix with 20 and Moore added 12 more to pace McMichael offensively.
Darius Kane was the only Eastern Alamance player to score in double-figures. He had a game-high 21.
The Eagles won the first match-up 59-49 Jan. 26.
UP NEXT:
McMichael closed out the regular season at 7-6 overall and Eastern Alamance at 8-6. Both teams will now await the NCHSAA’s selection committee for post season seeding. Pairings will be released Sunday afternoon. For complete playoff pairings state-wide visit nchsaa.org.
BOX SCORE
M 12 15 11 13 59
E 4 12 17 11 46