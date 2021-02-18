McMichael avenges earlier season loss to pick up win over Eagles on Senior Night

MAYODAN – McMichael avenged an earlier season loss to Eastern Alamance with a 59-46 Mid-State Conference victory over Eastern Alamance in the regular season finale Tuesday night.

After an initial slow start, as both teams started to feel each other out, the Phoenix put together a nice run. Late in the opening frame, McMichael senior Michael Lyons knocked down a 3-point basket from the top of the key and on the Eagles next possession, Christian Joyce stole the ball near midcourt and finished on a reverse layup on the other end to give the Phoenix a 12-4 lead to close out the first quarter.

Jayden Moore and Lyons both scored on the first two possessions of the second period to extend the lead to 16-7 causing EAHS to call a timeout in the opening minute of play. The lead would grow to 10 points, but the Eagles were able to get it down to 7 at the 4:12 mark with the score at 21-14. But another late push, culminating on back-to-back steals resulting in transition baskets by Lyons, the first on a dunk, and the second on a layup, allowed the Phoenix to close out the half with a 27-16 lead.