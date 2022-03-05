McMichael baseball team impressive in opening week with wins over South Stokes and Andrews

WALNUT COVE - McMichael finished up finished up their inaugural week in impressive fashion, winning their third-consecutive game. Friday's 4-0 road victory over South Stokes not only has the Phoenix looking like a contender from the get-go after scoring a combined 26 runs, but their defense has been equally impressive, not allowing a single run scored to date.
The week started with double-header wins over T.W. Andrews at home with a sweep over T.W. Andrews in the 2022 season opener in Mid-State 2A Conference action Wednesday night.
A new era in Phoenix baseball began as first-year McMichael head coach Bobby Smith said he was happy to get the victory and impressed with the hard work the player put in, but he said there is a long way to go.
In a pair of condensed, three-inning games, McMichael won 10-0 in the first and 12-0 in the second.
Smith knows this season will be a challenge, especially considering two teams in the Mid-State 2A Conference were ranked in the North Carolina high school preseason top 20.
“Well, West Stokes is one of the best teams in the state. They are a preseason No. 2. and Morehead’s No. 17 in the state, but talent-wise, we are as good as either one of those teams. I feel like it is going to be a three team dog-fight with Walkertown in there. Reidsville is pretty young, so you’ve got five teams that could win the conference or finish fourth or fifth and struggle to make the playoffs. It’s going to be just grinding every week once you get into that heavy conference schedule. I’ve got a lot of respect for Morehead and West Stokes. They are really good, but we don’t fear either one of them. Our guys are going to come out ready to go. I like our chances,” Smith said.
Since Smith took over he has worked to establish his brand of discipline, hustle and ensure his players play the game with a high baseball IQ.
Wednesday’s double-header provided the Phoenix with an opportunity to get several players repetitions on the mound and he feels his pitching rotation is solid.
“Matthew Wright is No. 1 with (Brady) Elrod and (Hunter) Leak our 2A, slash 2B guys and (Matthew) Bedard coming out of the pen. We are solid, five or six deep. We didn’t even throw Gio Hernandez tonight, our junior, so he’ll get some work in next week,” Smith said.
McMichael showed great prowess at the plate as well as they scored and combined 22 runs in the two games.
In the second game of the night, Jake Lathrop, Cooper Accord, Elrod, Leak, Wright and Bedard all had hits while Elrod, Hernandez and Josh Sorrell had RBIs.
The next couple of weeks should provide a better measuring stick as the competition rises and that’s what Smith is looking for.
“When we face Morehead, West Stokes and those guys with legit arms – putting the ball in play with runners in scoring position is going to be huge. That’s what we preach is putting the ball in play with runners in scoring position. We did a really good job of that tonight. I think we were 8 out of 12, so .750 is pretty good putting the ball in play with runners in scoring position and two of those guys got picked up with two outs, so I’m okay with our guys approaches and they showed pretty good discipline at the plate tonight,” said Smith.
Expectations are high considering Smith’s championship pedigree. Smith previously coached at South Stokes, Walkertown, and most recently Elkin, brings a proven record of excellence to the DMHS program.
He started coaching baseball in 2003 at South Stokes high school as an assistant under Gary Nail and helped the Sauras win three-consecutive NCHSAA 1-A championships in 2002, 2003 and 2004.
UP NEXT: McMichael will be on the road again March 9 at North Forsyth. T.W. Andrews travels to take on Thomasville Friday, then hosts Thomasville March 8. South Stokes will face North Surry March 9.